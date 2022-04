The Haverhill City Council Tuesday completed the final piece of a plan to protect the city’s watershed by acquiring land at 97 Corliss Hill Road. Last December, Haverhill teamed up with the Essex County Greenbelt Association to purchase 22.5 acres of agricultural land to keep it from being developed. An agreement allowed Greenbelt to purchase the property for $400,000 with the understanding that once the transaction was completed, the city would buy back 13 acres of wooded land along the East Meadow River for $150,000 through a friendly land taking.

HAVERHILL, MA ・ 21 DAYS AGO