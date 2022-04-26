ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

What Exciting Picks Will The Seattle Seahawks Score in NFL Draft?

By Brian Stephenson
107.3 KFFM
 2 days ago
The NFL draft is happening this week. Kicking off Thursday and going through Saturday, the annual NFL Draft is not only the advancement of college football's finest into the big leagues with big paychecks, and not just fun for sports fans to watch, it can have a profound influence on how...

107.3 KFFM

Yakima, WA
107.3 KFFM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

