ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Utah non-profit continues efforts to help Ukrainian refugees

By Lena Takada
ABC4
ABC4
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M9rp8_0fK8xbTf00

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Caz Halladay, the Operations Specialist for August Mission, has been in Ukraine since March 26, helping get much-needed supplies to Ukrainians fleeing the war.

“We’re bringing food, tourniquets, stuff that a lot of the civilians can use to help defend themselves or protect themselves,” said Halladay.

Historic Japantown nears completion in Salt Lake City

Halladay is stationed in a city close to the center of Ukraine, about three hours away from Kyiv. It’s a city that has the main railway system going in, which means a lot of people come to the city as refugees.  Halladay said people fleeing war zones often don’t have the luxury of packing and bringing with them a full suitcase.

“Everything is in plastic bags or small backpacks and that kind of stuff. So they’re kind of leaving a lot of it back home and coming with very little. Just what they can carry because they’re hopping on the train.”

Reece Roberts, Chief of Staff for August Mission said members of the organization go to Ukraine in rotations to help people on the ground. And while Halladay will be returning home at the end of April, someone else from the organization will be taking his place.

“We maintain at least a two-person team from August Mission there, and two doctors at a time doing two-week rotations,” said Roberts.

And the missions will continue until the organization deems them unnecessary.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC4

Utah’s remembrance of the Armenian genocide

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Sunday, April 24 was the 107th anniversary of the Armenian genocide marking a somber anniversary for Armenians in Utah and across the world. In Salt Lake City, cars were draped in Armenian flags, stopping at the Utah State Capitol over the weekend to remember those who were killed 107 years […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Missing St. George man found dead

UPDATE: WEDNESDAY 4/27/22 3:30 p.m. ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – A missing man from St. George last seen on April 22 has been found dead. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Tanner Marvel, 28, was located on Tuesday afternoon. Due to the sensitive nature of the case, no further details will be released at […]
SAINT GEORGE, UT
ABC4

Local burger bar run by family for 3 generations

ROY, Utah (ABC4) – A local burger restaurant has been in business for over 65 years and has been run by 3 generations of the same family. Located in Roy, Utah, the Burger Bar first opened in 1956 and is famous for not only its family friendly environment but its exotic meats of the month […]
ROY, UT
NBC News

Uniting for Ukraine program allowing 100,000 Ukrainian refugees into the U.S.

The U.S. will take in up to 100,000 refugees through the new program called “Uniting for Ukraine.” Few details have been released, but it’s only open to those fleeing the war in Ukraine, not refugees from elsewhere. Refugees must first undergo background checks and Covid requirements. Ukrainian refugees must have U.S sponsors to allow them to apply for the program.April 24, 2022.
IMMIGRATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Local
Utah Society
Salt Lake City, UT
Government
Salt Lake City, UT
Society
State
Utah State
Washington Examiner

Mayorkas warns Ukraine refugees not to come to the US through Mexico

Republican and Democratic lawmakers peppered Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Wednesday about how his department is prioritizing Ukrainian refugees. At a House Appropriations Committee hearing, Rep. Mike Quigley, an Illinois Democrat, and Rep. John Rutherford, a Florida Republican, asked Mayorkas about the status and number of people fleeing the Russian invasion of Ukraine and seeking asylum in the United States, especially those who have tried to enter through the southern border. Mayorkas said that while there are humanitarian provisions for Ukrainians, including the Biden administration's new "Uniting for Ukraine" policy, entering through Mexico "is not the way to do it."
FOREIGN POLICY
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Refugees#Ukrainians#The Operations Specialist#August Mission
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia threatens ‘direct military confrontation’ with US over Ukraine

A Russian official warned last week that the efforts by the U.S. and other western nations to arm Ukraine against Russia’s invading forces puts them at risk of a “direct military confrontation” with Russia. Russian Ambassador to the U.S. Anatoly Antonov told Newsweek late Friday that “Western...
MILITARY
BBC

Ukraine war: Ukraine can hit Russia with UK weapons - minister

It would be acceptable for Ukrainian forces to use Western weapons to attack military targets on Russian soil, a UK defence minister has said. James Heappey said strikes on supply lines were a "legitimate" part of war. The UK announced it will give Ukraine a small number of anti-aircraft vehicles.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Homeless
Washington Examiner

House Republican freshman lawmaker from Utah nearly loses renomination

One of Utah’s freshman congressmen narrowly survived the Republican 2022 Nominating Convention, failing to secure his party’s nomination and being forced into a primary election in June to appear on the November ballot. Rep. Blake Moore, who was elected to his first term representing Utah’s 1st Congressional District...
UTAH STATE
BBC

Ukraine round-up: Russia sends warning to US

For weeks Russian forces have been withdrawing from around the Ukrainian capital to focus on seizing eastern parts of the country. But Friday proved that that Kyiv is still far from safe. Russia said it hit a plant just outside the city that makes anti-aircraft and anti-ship missiles, and claimed...
MILITARY
ABC4

ABC4

12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy