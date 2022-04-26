Utah non-profit continues efforts to help Ukrainian refugees

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Caz Halladay, the Operations Specialist for August Mission, has been in Ukraine since March 26, helping get much-needed supplies to Ukrainians fleeing the war.



“We’re bringing food, tourniquets, stuff that a lot of the civilians can use to help defend themselves or protect themselves,” said Halladay.

Halladay is stationed in a city close to the center of Ukraine, about three hours away from Kyiv. It’s a city that has the main railway system going in, which means a lot of people come to the city as refugees. Halladay said people fleeing war zones often don’t have the luxury of packing and bringing with them a full suitcase.

“Everything is in plastic bags or small backpacks and that kind of stuff. So they’re kind of leaving a lot of it back home and coming with very little. Just what they can carry because they’re hopping on the train.”



Reece Roberts, Chief of Staff for August Mission said members of the organization go to Ukraine in rotations to help people on the ground. And while Halladay will be returning home at the end of April, someone else from the organization will be taking his place.



“We maintain at least a two-person team from August Mission there, and two doctors at a time doing two-week rotations,” said Roberts.



And the missions will continue until the organization deems them unnecessary.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.