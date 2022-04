RICHMOND, VA – The Bowie Baysox were shutout for the first time this season on Tuesday, opening their six-game road series with the Richmond Flying Squirrels with an 8-0 loss. Bowie went a total of 0-for-8 at the plate with runners in scoring position. While Garret Stallings only allowed one hit in the start for Bowie, […] The post Not Morning People: Bowie Drops Series Opener in Richmond appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.

RICHMOND, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO