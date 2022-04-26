ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mint Hill, NC

Player Of The Week- Alwin Duran

By Ed Berti
The Mint Hill Times
The Mint Hill Times
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The senior at Queen’s Grant High School had himself a huge week on the baseball diamond which clearly earned him the recognition of being selected as this week’s Player of the Week. In a loss to Corvian he lead the offense by going 3-4, 1 RBI, and...

www.minthilltimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy