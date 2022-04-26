ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These are the top 25 Massachusetts high schools, according to U.S. News & World Report’s 2022 rankings

By Christopher Gavin
 2 days ago

The Bay State, as a whole, had the most highly-ranked schools in the country.

Buses wait to load up with students from Boston Latin Academy after their school day on Jan. 4. Jonathan Wiggs /Globe Staff

Boston has the top high school in all of Massachusetts, according to U.S. News & World Report’s 2022 high school rankings, released on Tuesday.

Boston Latin School, again, was ranked No. 1 in the commonwealth based on six factors: college readiness, reading and math proficiency, reading and math performance, underserved student performance, college curriculum breadth, and graduation rates.

Notably, the 2022 rankings saw two more Massachusetts charter schools break into the top 25 than the previous year.

U.S. News says its latest list is comparable to its 2019, 2020, and 2021 reports because the methodology has generally remained the same, save for a few slight changes, the outlet said in a news release.

Data used to help determine the rankings came from the U.S. Department of Education’s “Common Core of Data,” statewide assessment test data, the College Board, and International Baccalaureate, when applicable.

Nationally, Massachusetts was the “leading performer,” with the highest percentage of schools in the top 25 percent, according to the publication.

Nearly half of the state’s eligible high schools, or 47.9 percent, were in the top quarter of all rankings. Connecticut followed with 42.5 percent and Florida with 41.6 percent.

Rhode Island placed 8th with 32.7 percent of its schools in the top 25 percent, New Hampshire ranked 12th with 28.6 percent, and Vermont was 23rd with 23.1 percent. Maine tied for 50th with 3.5 percent because it was the only state that did not give U.S. News permission to use its Advanced Placement data in the rankings, the outlet said.

Here are the top 25 schools in Massachusetts, according to the ranking:

  1. Boston Latin School, Boston
  2. Advanced Math and Science Academy Charter School, Marlborough
  3. Sturgis Charter Public School, Hyannis
  4. Lexington High School, Lexington
  5. John D. O’Bryant School of Mathematics and Science, Boston
  6. Boston Latin Academy, Boston
  7. Dover-Sherborn Regional High School, Dover
  8. Mystic Valley Regional Charter School, Malden
  9. The Bromfield School, Harvard
  10. Weston High School, Weston
  11. Hopkinton High School, Hopkinton
  12. Westwood High School, Westwood
  13. Belmont High School, Belmont
  14. Pioneer Charter School of Science 2, Saugus
  15. Pioneer Charter School of Science, Everett
  16. Excel Academy Charter School, East Boston
  17. Match Charter Public School, Boston
  18. Acton-Boxborough Regional High School, Acton
  19. Hampden Charter School of Science, Chicopee
  20. Medfield Senior High School, Medfield
  21. Winchester High School, Winchester
  22. Community Charter School of Cambridge, Cambridge
  23. Manchester Essex Regional High School, Manchester
  24. Sharon High School, Sharon
  25. Westford Academy, Westford

Read the full list.

