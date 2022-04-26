ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mint Hill, NC

Rhomboids

By Lisa Lane
The Mint Hill Times
The Mint Hill Times
 2 days ago
CHARLOTTE – In my road to better health, especially in my shoulder and neck area, I’ve looked at what muscles I need to strengthen and keep healthy. Let’s tackle the rhomboids. What are the rhomboid muscles? These muscles, located in between your shoulder blades, are what bring your shoulder blades back...

The Mint Hill Times

The Mint Hill Times

ABOUT

The Mint Hill Times is a locally owned, family operated, award winning, publishing & media company serving the town of Mint Hill, NC and surrounding area since 2006. Our mission is to support happy, healthy, growing communities with news you can use to live your best life.

