UNION COUNTY, NC – The Humane Shelter of Union County is pleased to present Dolly for adoption! “Dolly is the most super sweet angel you’ll ever meet! At three years old, a Chihuahua/small Terrier mix, and weighing in at only 27lbs, she’s a perfect size! Dolly came to us with her three puppies and she was a great mommy! It’s now her turn to be adopted. Dolly loves everyone she meets. She loves playing with other dogs, however, she does not like cats. She loves to curl up in your lap for pets and scratches. Dolly loves her walks and playing with a doggie buddy who can keep up with her energy. We would love Dolly to have a fenced-in yard so she can run and play to her heart’s content. If you think Dolly would make a good addition to your family, please complete the adoption application on our website hsuc.org.”
