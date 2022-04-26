CHARLOTTE, NC – This week I sought another professionals help with my shoulders and neck. I’ve become increasingly aware that I have a little hump on the back of my neck and I am not a fan at all. In seeking another professionals help I was informed that this ‘fatty area’ is there to protect my spine. My spine has now shifted a bit in order to compensate because my neck now holds my head out from my body. What are the reasons? Bad posture perhaps. Trying to massage and hold my posture steady is not an easy feat. If I think about it, then I’m constantly thinking about it. And it’s disappointing to know that I’ve altered my body because of bad habits.

MINT HILL, NC ・ 15 DAYS AGO