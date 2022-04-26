ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These are the New England high schools ranked in the top 100 nationwide, U.S. News & World Report says

By Christopher Gavin
 2 days ago

One local school was in the top 30.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RvscG_0fK8wWYB00
Adam Glanzman/Bloomberg

Eighteen New England High Schools ranked in the top 100 nationally across four categories in the U.S. News & World Report’s 2022 high school rankings.

Boston Latin School was No. 26 in the national overall pool and Classical High School in Providence, Rhode Island came in at 91, according to the list, released Tuesday.

But many other schools in the region earned top ranks in other categories, such as best STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) schools, best magnet schools, and best charter schools.

Overall, the publication evaluated over 17,800 institutions across the United States.

“The Best High Schools rankings take a comprehensive approach to evaluating schools,” Eric Brooks, principal data analyst at U.S. News, said in a statement. “Looking at factors like graduation rates and underserved student performance, families can use this information to learn more about their local schools.”

The rankings take into account six factors: college readiness, reading and math proficiency, reading and math performance, underserved student performance, college curriculum breadth, and graduation rates, according to the outlet.

Here’s how New England schools ranked in the top 100 across the four categories:

Best high schools

1. Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology, Alexandria, Virginia

26. Boston Latin School, Boston, Massachusetts

91. Classical High School, Providence, Rhode Island

Best STEM schools

1. The Davidson Academy of Nevada, Reno, Nevada

22. Acton-Boxborough Regional High School, Acton, Massachusetts

34. Lexington High School, Lexington, Massachusetts

38. Brookline High School, Brookline, Massachusetts

41. Wayland High School, Wayland, Massachusetts

52. Westford Academy, Westford, Massachusetts

54. The Bromfield School, Harvard, Massachusetts

69. Winchester High School, Winchester, Massachusetts

75. Wellesley High School, Wellesley, Massachusetts

84. Westborough High School, Westborough, Massachusetts

Best magnet schools

1. Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology, Alexandria, Virginia

55. Connecticut IB Academy, East Hartford, Connecticut

60. Marine Science Magnet High School of Southeastern, Groton, Connecticut

Best charter schools

1. Signature School, Evansville, Indiana

25. Academy for Science and Design (ASD), Nashua, New Hampshire

39. Advanced Math and Science Academy Charter School, Marlborough

40. Sturgis Charter Public School, Hyannis, Massachusetts

80. Mystic Valley Regional Charter School, Malden, Massachusetts

95. Achievement First Hartford Academy, Hartford, Connecticut

Read the full lists.

