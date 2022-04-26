ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redistricting will affect House races

By Mon Valley Independent
monvalleyindependent.com
 2 days ago

The biggest changes that will affect the Mon Valley as a...

monvalleyindependent.com

The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

GOP-controlled House impeaches Republican attorney general of South Dakota

The South Dakota legislature on Tuesday voted to impeach Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg for running over a pedestrian who Ravnsborg claims to have thought was a deer. Ravnsborg will be suspended from his position, at least temporarily, according to Politico. The decision, handed down in a 36-31 vote, comes despite the state's conclusion last month that the attorney general did not commit an impeachable crime.
POLITICS
The Independent

Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
PROTESTS
WITF

With big spenders off-stage, ‘the pack’ tries to shake up Pennsylvania’s Republican Senate race

(Carlisle) — The chances are dwindling now for candidates for statewide office to change the trajectory of their campaigns. But with big spenders David McCormick and Dr. Mehmet Oz off-stage, Tuesday’s “Spotlight on Pennsylvania” debate among the five other candidates on the Republican Party’s U.S. Senate primary ballot had a golden chance to do just that.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
knpr

As Nevada primary approaches, all eyes are on the Senate race

The control of the U.S. Senate very likely rests in the hands of Nevada voters this fall. With the state’s growing base of non-white voters, many see Nevada’s elections as a glimpse into the future of the country. It’s no surprise that the state and the moods of...
NEVADA STATE
Michigan Advance

An outdated legal theory could let Republicans subvert election results and redistricting processes

An obscure and heretofore discredited legal theory is shaping up to potentially become the next tool in efforts to give Republican-led state legislatures like that in Michigan sole authority over election law. The Independent State Legislature Doctrine has been described by SCOTUSblog as positing “that the Constitution gives state legislatures nearly unfettered authority to write […] The post An outdated legal theory could let Republicans subvert election results and redistricting processes appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Independent

Missouri faces more lawsuits over lack of redistricting map

With the state’s Republican-led Legislature still deadlocked on redistricting, Missouri now faces lawsuits in both federal and state court asking the judiciary to intervene and order a new U.S. House map before this summer's primary election.Republican congressional candidate Paul Berry III, who filed the latest lawsuit in federal court, said Wednesday that the continued uncertainty over Missouri's U.S. House districts is affecting his ability to campaign.“There’s no way that I can do a poll on a district that doesn’t have boundaries,” Berry said. “What door do I knock on? How do I take the limited amount of resources...
POLITICS
Ballotpedia News

One week until these elections

Here’s what’s in store for you as you start your day:. Arkansas has its most contested state legislative primaries since at least 2014. North Dakota group submits signatures for initiative to require a 60% vote requirement and single-subject rule for constitutional amendments. One week until these elections. The...
ARKANSAS STATE

