Redistricting will affect House races

With the state’s Republican-led Legislature still deadlocked on redistricting, Missouri now faces lawsuits in both federal and state court asking the judiciary to intervene and order a new U.S. House map before this summer's primary election.Republican congressional candidate Paul Berry III, who filed the latest lawsuit in federal court, said Wednesday that the continued uncertainty over Missouri's U.S. House districts is affecting his ability to campaign.“There’s no way that I can do a poll on a district that doesn’t have boundaries,” Berry said. “What door do I knock on? How do I take the limited amount of resources...
