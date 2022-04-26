ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmington, MO

Monday Sports Scoreboard

 2 days ago

–BLACK RIVER LEAGUE TOURNAMENT– — SOUTH IRON LESTERVILLE **POSTPONED FOR TOMORROW 4/26**. –NON-TOURNAMENT GAMES– FREDERICKTOWN AT PERRYVILLE **POSTPONED FOR TOMORROW 4/26**. CENTRAL AT ST. VINCENT **POSTPONED**. CENTRAL 8. St. Pius...

The Edwardsville Intelligencer

Edwardsville girls start new MadCo title winning streak

Behind eight first-place finishes at the Madison County Large School Championship on Tuesday at the Winston Brown Track and Field Complex, the Edwardsville girls won for the second straight year. EHS reclaimed the title last year, two years after Alton snapped an 18-year winning streak for the Tigers. The Tigers won with 173 points, followed by Triad with 101, Alton with 86, Highland with 76, Collinsville with 72 and Granite City with 42.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
Laclede Record

‘Jackets host FSCB Paul Dudley Memorial Invitational

The Lebanon High School baseball team played host for the 2022 First State Community Bank Paul Dudley Memorial Invitational. In the wood bat tournament, two pools broke up the eight teams, with four teams competing at Lebanon on Friday and Saturday, while Camdenton High School hosted the other pool. Lebanon featured Ava, Valle Catholic, and Neosho in their pool. The ‘Jackets (6-9 overall) went 0-3 in pool play with a 12-2 loss to Ava, 16-6 loss to state-ranked Valle Catholic, and fell 4-2 to Neosho. In their consolation game on Saturday afternoon, the ‘Jackets faced off against the state-ranked (No. 9 Class 4) Fatima Comets. For more on this story see Wednesday's LCR.
LEBANON, MO
KOLR10 News

Transfer portal shreds Missouri State hoops roster

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State Bears basketball roster has taken a big hit on players entering the transfer portal or leaving the program in the last few weeks. There are only four players that remain on the roster that played in Missouri State’s NIT game at Oklahoma. Of the four, one is guard Isiaih Mosley who […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KMZU

Mizzou Athletics to make a stop in Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE — MU fans in the area will have a chance to meet some of their favorite athletes soon. According to a release Mizzou Athletics, including administration, coaches and players will make a stop in Chillicothe during the Come HOME Tour. The event is free to the public with online registration. The group will stop at the Blackwater Lounge on Wednesday, May 18, from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. To register for the free event, click here.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
KOLR10 News

Bears ninth inning rally tops Tigers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State Bears are back at Hammons Field opening a short mid-week homestand with in-state foes. Tuesday night it’s Mizzou in town. Wednesday night St. Louis University will pay a visit. The Bears will took a three game winning streak into the game against Mizzou. The Tigers won last week in Columbia. But […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO

