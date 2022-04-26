Rayville police chief candidates talk public safety

RAYVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – A run-off election will be held for the police chief of Rayville. The election is between incumbent Willie L. Robinson Senior and Markus Turner. KTVE spoke with both candidates about their vision for public safety.

The results from the March 26th election show incumbent Willie L. Robinson Senior secured 39% of the votes while Markus Turner secured 49%.

Robinson has been the police chief for over 17 years, but he has over 40 years of experience in law enforcement, a tough job, he says, he’s embraced very well.

“I tell people, just look around, it’s better, much better. It’s a tough job, you gotta know what you’re doing. You gotta deal with people and that’s basically what it is.” Says Robinson.

Robinson says if re-elected, he will continue to enforce patrols and the city wide curfew to help reduce crime.

“Monday through Thursday you gotta be in the house by 11 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday it can be extended until 12 O’clock.” He added.

“You’re patrolling, you’re out there, the person may see you and it might deter them from committing a crime.” Added Robinson.

Meanwhile – democratic candidate Markus Turner says he will increase patrols and focus on better training for Rayville’s police officers.

“What I can bring to the police department is more training for the officers. being seen a little more in the community and different areas.” Says Turner.

Turner, who is a current police officer for the city of Rayville also says he wants to create productive programs for the youth to get involved.

“The crime rate is not bad here but they want a police department that they can feel confident about calling and getting actions done.” He says.

Voters will have the chance to decide who they want as police chief on April 30th.