Jackson soccer team pressures Poplar Bluff for shutout

The Lebanon High School baseball team played host for the 2022 First State Community Bank Paul Dudley Memorial Invitational. In the wood bat tournament, two pools broke up the eight teams, with four teams competing at Lebanon on Friday and Saturday, while Camdenton High School hosted the other pool. Lebanon featured Ava, Valle Catholic, and Neosho in their pool. The ‘Jackets (6-9 overall) went 0-3 in pool play with a 12-2 loss to Ava, 16-6 loss to state-ranked Valle Catholic, and fell 4-2 to Neosho. In their consolation game on Saturday afternoon, the ‘Jackets faced off against the state-ranked (No. 9 Class 4) Fatima Comets. For more on this story see Wednesday's LCR.

LEBANON, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO