ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poplar Bluff, MO

Jackson soccer team pressures Poplar Bluff for shutout

By BRIAN ROSENER, Daily American Republic
semoball.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbbey Klund scored an early goal and set up two more as Jackson handed the Poplar Bluff soccer team a 4-0 loss Monday at Mules Stadium. Klund scored in the seventh minute on a long shot and set up Jackson’s second goal with 17 minutes left in the half on Maya...

www.semoball.com

Comments / 0

Related
KMZU

Mizzou Athletics to make a stop in Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE — MU fans in the area will have a chance to meet some of their favorite athletes soon. According to a release Mizzou Athletics, including administration, coaches and players will make a stop in Chillicothe during the Come HOME Tour. The event is free to the public with online registration. The group will stop at the Blackwater Lounge on Wednesday, May 18, from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. To register for the free event, click here.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
KOLR10 News

Transfer portal shreds Missouri State hoops roster

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State Bears basketball roster has taken a big hit on players entering the transfer portal or leaving the program in the last few weeks. There are only four players that remain on the roster that played in Missouri State’s NIT game at Oklahoma. Of the four, one is guard Isiaih Mosley who […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Laclede Record

‘Jackets host FSCB Paul Dudley Memorial Invitational

The Lebanon High School baseball team played host for the 2022 First State Community Bank Paul Dudley Memorial Invitational. In the wood bat tournament, two pools broke up the eight teams, with four teams competing at Lebanon on Friday and Saturday, while Camdenton High School hosted the other pool. Lebanon featured Ava, Valle Catholic, and Neosho in their pool. The ‘Jackets (6-9 overall) went 0-3 in pool play with a 12-2 loss to Ava, 16-6 loss to state-ranked Valle Catholic, and fell 4-2 to Neosho. In their consolation game on Saturday afternoon, the ‘Jackets faced off against the state-ranked (No. 9 Class 4) Fatima Comets. For more on this story see Wednesday's LCR.
LEBANON, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Poplar Bluff, MO
Poplar Bluff, MO
Sports
City
Jackson, MO
City
Oakville, MO
Jackson, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Razorbacks escape Central Arkansas’ upset effort in extra inning win

It took extra innings, but the Razorbacks pulled it out. A 10th inning mishap by Central Arkansas with runners in scoring position gave Arkansas the break they needed as they walked off victorious, defeating the Bears, 2-1 Tuesday at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock. Tied 1-1 heading to the 10th inning, Central Arkansas would strand a runner at third base to end their half of the inning, giving Arkansas a chance to walk away was winners. Robert Moore and Cayden Wallace would reach on a single and a walk respectively. Michael Turner would reach base at the expense of Wallace being thrown...
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy