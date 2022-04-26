Bats back Zigarovich in Eagles’ lopsided win

Central junior Trynda Mantz threw a complete game two-hitter to lead the Falcons to an 11-1 softball non-district home victory over Buffalo Gap on Monday. The game was called after five innings due to the mercy rule. Mantz struck out nine with one walk. The Falcons pounded out 14 hits.
STATE COLLEGE — Mifflin County scored a pair of runs in the eighth inning Tuesday to earn a 4-2 Mid-Penn Conference baseball win over rival State College. The Huskies scored two runs in the top of the first before the Little Lions tied the game in the bottom of the fourth.
The Neshoba Central Lady Rockets open their run for a ninth straight fast-pitch softball state championship this weekend when they take on Lake Cormorant. The Lady Rockets will host Lake Cormorant Friday at 6 p.m. They travel there on Saturday. If a third game is needed, it will be played at Neshoba Central on Monday.
Franklin County High School’s varsity fast-pitch softball team saw its 2022 season come to a close last week as the Lady Bulldogs dropped a pair of first-round 3A playoff games to Southeast Lauderdale of Meridian. In the best two-of-three series, the Lady Tigers claimed an 18-7 win over FC...
Texas Tech baseball coach Tim Tadlock acknowledged this week that his team's chances of hosting a regional for the sixth consecutive NCAA postseason are slipping away with the Red Raiders having lost 10 of their past 15 games.
Tech has dropped to No. 47 in the ratings percentage index, and almost certainly needs...
Comments / 0