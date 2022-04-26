College credit offered to firefighters in training

DOVER, Del. (CBS) — A U.S. Army private from Delaware died during a training exercise in Washington State. Now, his family is sharing the story of the young man they called an absolute light. Private First Class Joseph Alejandro Marquez died Monday. To his mother and sister, he was known as Joey. His mother said he was known for his dimples and was even called “private dimps” by his fellow soldiers. His family says he had dreamed of being in the Army since he was a child. “Joey was doing exactly what he wanted to do. He always wanted to be a soldier. He loves this country, he loves serving this country,” his mother said. They say they are planning services and a celebration of his life.

