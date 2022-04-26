Pritts leads Cougars over visiting West Mifflin

Ligonier Valley has only been in the WPIAL since 2020, but the softball program’s stay has been, in some ways, perfect. How many programs can say they have thrown six perfect games in two years? How many have six perfect games in their history?. Senior Maddie Griffin tossed the...
ALTOONA — It was an all Juniata tennis finals in the District 6 Class 2A boys tennis championship between Max Lauver and Adam French and in the end, it was Lauver who came out on top to win the District 6 Class 2A title on Wednesday. It was back...
Colin Marinpetro went 3 for 4 with a double and three RBIs to lead West Allegheny to a 7-5 victory over Shaler on Tuesday, earning a split in the two-game series between top teams in Section 3-5A baseball. West Allegheny (10-2, 7-1) jumped out to a 3-1 lead in the...
Junior Sam Napper and his Westminster golf teammates went back to back. And Napper had the shot of the tournament. The Mt. Pleasant graduate made a hole-in-one during the final round of the Presidents’ Athletic Conference Championships and the Titans (892) went on to a 44-stroke victory over Washington & Jefferson.
JOHNSTOWN -- Monday evening featured a trio of local baseball match-ups. At Vo Tech, Richland handed Forest Hills its first loss of the season 6-4. Central stayed perfect with a road win over Westmont Hilltop. At Bald Eagle, McGwire Heverly tossed a no-hitter as the Eagles blanked Clearfield. Check out...
In his 25 years as baseball coach at Saint Vincent, Mick Janosko has never been part of a 16-game winning streak. And while Waynesburg ended that streak Sunday, Janosko was eager to see how his team responded Monday at Geneva. The Bearcats won 9-5 and improved to 21-9 overall and 17-3 in the Presidents’ Athletic Conference.
LEWISBURG — Sadie Fike’s four goals led Mifflin County as the Huskies defeated Lewisburg, 11-3, in girls lacrosse Monday. “Our offensive strength is focusing on confidence in teammates and trusting the process,” Huskies coach Theresa Lamont said. “Once again, the shooting attack was spread out among seven players.”
When it's "go time" for Sarah White, the Gannon University golfer continues to deliver.White's list of achievements with the Gannon golf team keeps growing, and she's not even halfway through her college career.
In her first season with the team in 2021, she was the PSAC Freshman of the Year and the PSAC...
In a week when most district teams were fortunate to play ball once, Chartiers-Houston was able to win two big games against teams in the hunt for the Section 1-2A title. Thus, the options for softball standouts are twice as nice. It doesn’t happen often, but this week’s Trib HSSN...
It will be a busy week for Ligonier Valley senior Miles Higgins. Higgins, the reigning Westmoreland County Coaches’ Association javelin champion, competed against Derry in a key section dual meet Tuesday, will travel to Philadelphia on Thursday to compete in the Penn Relays on Friday then return Saturday to defend his county title at Latrobe Memorial Stadium.
Westmoreland County games have not lacked late-inning drama lately. Take last Wednesday. If you didn’t walk it off, you probably didn’t win. There were four one-run games that day. • Brady Lane doubled, then scored on an error, as Penn-Trafford clipped Kiski Area, 3-2, in eight innings. •...
Things can change quickly in Section 1-6A baseball in the WPIAL. Last week at this time, Butler was in first place in a crowded section. However, losses to Pine-Richland in the second game of last week’s sectional series and to North Allegheny on Tuesday have dropped the Golden Tornado into third place in the section behind the Rams and Tigers.
The Kiski Area softball team missed the WPIAL playoffs in 2019 and ‘21 after a run to the quarterfinals in ‘18. But the Cavaliers have assured themselves a return to the postseason this spring. They solidified their positioning in the Section 1-5A standings and clinched Wednesday at home...
Teams in the WPIAL doubles tennis championships Wednesday faced two obstacles – tough opponents and terrible weather. The teams that handled the windy, cold conditions the best took home the titles. The Shady Side Academy duo of David Mnuskin and Sam Bitzer defeated Franklin Regional’s Dhruv Kulkarni and Prerit...
April may have started with some expected tomfoolery on a day set aside to fool folks; however, the winds of change are blowing cold and dank as far as the state baseball rankings are concerned as the month comes to an end. One-third of the 30 teams in the Trib...
The Indian Valley boys and girls track & field teams swept a tri meet against Inter-Valley Conference foes Sandy Valley and Garaway on their Senior Night in Gnadenhutten.
On the boys side, Indian Valley won with 100 points, while Garaway was the runner up with 44 points and Sandy Valley was third with...
Former Central Dauphin basketball player Jaydon Laudermilch said Monday he has made his next-level decision. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. The 5-foot-11 senior guard told PennLive that he will head to Arizona to play for the post-grad team at Phoenix’s Hillcrest Prep. Another...
Twenty WPIAL girls basketball players earned all-state honors Thursday, and Neshannock’s Luann Grybowski was named Class 2A Coach of the Year after leading the Lancers to a state championship this winter. Nine WPIAL players earned first-team honors, including Neshannock teammates Neleh Nogay and Mairan Haggerty, who guided the Lancers...
