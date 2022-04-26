ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Mifflin, PA

Pritts leads Cougars over visiting West Mifflin

By Mon Valley Independent
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYough scored five unanswered runs to turn a one-run deficit into a 9-5...

Sentinel

Juniata’s Lauver tops teammate for district title

ALTOONA — It was an all Juniata tennis finals in the District 6 Class 2A boys tennis championship between Max Lauver and Adam French and in the end, it was Lauver who came out on top to win the District 6 Class 2A title on Wednesday. It was back...
ALTOONA, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

High school roundup for April 26, 2022: West Allegheny earns split with Shaler

Colin Marinpetro went 3 for 4 with a double and three RBIs to lead West Allegheny to a 7-5 victory over Shaler on Tuesday, earning a split in the two-game series between top teams in Section 3-5A baseball. West Allegheny (10-2, 7-1) jumped out to a 3-1 lead in the...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland campus clippings: Mt. Pleasant grad Sam Napper helps Westminster to PAC title

Junior Sam Napper and his Westminster golf teammates went back to back. And Napper had the shot of the tournament. The Mt. Pleasant graduate made a hole-in-one during the final round of the Presidents’ Athletic Conference Championships and the Titans (892) went on to a 44-stroke victory over Washington & Jefferson.
West Mifflin, PA
West Mifflin, PA
WJAC TV

Monday baseball roundup features 3 local games, no-hitter

JOHNSTOWN -- Monday evening featured a trio of local baseball match-ups. At Vo Tech, Richland handed Forest Hills its first loss of the season 6-4. Central stayed perfect with a road win over Westmont Hilltop. At Bald Eagle, McGwire Heverly tossed a no-hitter as the Eagles blanked Clearfield. Check out...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Saint Vincent baseball team has sights on postseason after 16-game winning streak

In his 25 years as baseball coach at Saint Vincent, Mick Janosko has never been part of a 16-game winning streak. And while Waynesburg ended that streak Sunday, Janosko was eager to see how his team responded Monday at Geneva. The Bearcats won 9-5 and improved to 21-9 overall and 17-3 in the Presidents’ Athletic Conference.
LATROBE, PA
Sentinel

Fike keys lacrosse win

LEWISBURG — Sadie Fike’s four goals led Mifflin County as the Huskies defeated Lewisburg, 11-3, in girls lacrosse Monday. “Our offensive strength is focusing on confidence in teammates and trusting the process,” Huskies coach Theresa Lamont said. “Once again, the shooting attack was spread out among seven players.”
LEWISBURG, PA
Tribune-Review

Busy week ahead for Ligonier Valley javelin standout Miles Higgins

It will be a busy week for Ligonier Valley senior Miles Higgins. Higgins, the reigning Westmoreland County Coaches’ Association javelin champion, competed against Derry in a key section dual meet Tuesday, will travel to Philadelphia on Thursday to compete in the Penn Relays on Friday then return Saturday to defend his county title at Latrobe Memorial Stadium.
LIGONIER, PA
Valley News Dispatch

Kiski Area defeats Plum, clinches WPIAL playoff berth

The Kiski Area softball team missed the WPIAL playoffs in 2019 and ‘21 after a run to the quarterfinals in ‘18. But the Cavaliers have assured themselves a return to the postseason this spring. They solidified their positioning in the Section 1-5A standings and clinched Wednesday at home...
PLUM, PA
Tribune-Review

20 WPIAL girls basketball players earn all-state honors, Neshannock’s Luann Grybowski named top coach

Twenty WPIAL girls basketball players earned all-state honors Thursday, and Neshannock’s Luann Grybowski was named Class 2A Coach of the Year after leading the Lancers to a state championship this winter. Nine WPIAL players earned first-team honors, including Neshannock teammates Neleh Nogay and Mairan Haggerty, who guided the Lancers...
NESHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, PA

