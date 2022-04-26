ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

WATCH VIDEO! Rick Monday Makes Greatest Play Ever in Major League Baseball

iheart.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was April, 25, 1976 when then Chicago Cub Centerfielder Rick Monday saved...

wtam.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Related
Empire Sports Media

Yankees call-up an old friend from Triple-A, leadoff hitter goes on paternity leave

The New York Yankees are gearing up to face off against the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday evening after sweeping the Cleaveland Guardians over the weekend. The Yankees currently feature a 10–6 record and have finally hit their stride both offensively and defensively. The starting pitching has been phenomenal the past few games, and the offense finally came to play in the final game against Cleveland, recording a healthy 10 runs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanBuzz

Angel Hernandez is the Worst Umpire in the History of Major League Baseball

Angel Hernandez is the worst home plate umpire to ever say “Play Ball!” on a Major League Baseball diamond. I know it. You know it. We all know. There are few umpires whose names invoke rage in every baseball fan. Jim Joyce could be second place, but Angel Hernadez is miles ahead of him. At least with Joyce fans are able to remember specific calls he botched. Ask 100 fans about Angel Hernandez’s worst missed call and you’ll get one hundred different answers.
MLB
RFT (Riverfront Times)

VIDEO: Baseball Brawl Clears Benches at Cardinals Game

Cardinals player Nolan Arenado showed the New York Mets just how St. Louis gets down when threatened today at Busch Stadium. Now, violence is never the answer — but tension was high between the Mets and Cards as Arenado made it to the diamond. Mets players have been hit by a baseball at least 19 times this season, per the New York Post. One player was hit in the helmet in last night's game, and another player was hit today in the ankle. One Twitter user pointed out that the Cardinals were hit nearly just as much, however.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
FOX Sports

Braves and Cubs meet in series rubber match

LINE: Braves -183, Cubs +154; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves and Chicago Cubs meet on Thursday with the three-game series tied 1-1. Atlanta has a 5-7 record at home and an 8-11 record overall. The Braves have a 4-1 record in games when they scored five or more runs.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Major League Baseball#Cubs Dodgers#Major Leagues
Yardbarker

Cardinals Set To Make MLB History With Attendance Record

St. Louis Cardinals fans are well known for undying loyalty and support. They fill the stands at Busch Stadium day in and day out decked out in Cardinal Red from head to toe. And the Cardinals certainly give their fans a reason to come out and support them. They’ve won...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
InsideHook

Four MLB Players You’ve Never Heard of Are Tearing the Cover Off the Ball in ’22

Through a little more than three weeks of play in the 2022 Major League Baseball, the hottest hitter taking part in America’s Pastime is France. The starting first baseman for first-place Seattle Mariners in the American League West, Ty France has a slash line of .375/.459/.656 entering playing on Tuesday with 24 hits. Of those hits, five have left the ballpark and helped add into his totals of 19 RBI and 11 runs scored in this young season. Just 27, France is reverting to the form he showed in the minors during the 2019 season when he hit .399 and slugged .770 in 76 games for the Triple-A El Paso Chihuahuas, adding 27 home runs.
MLB
ESPN

Petition signed by over 1,000 minor league players asks MLB for spring training pay

More than 1,000 minor league baseball players have signed a petition requesting that Major League Baseball teams provide players with payment for spring training. The petition -- organized by Advocates for Minor Leaguers and submitted to MLB on Thursday -- follows a federal court ruling in March that said minor leaguers are year-round employees and also found that MLB violated Arizona state minimum wage laws and is liable for triple damages.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Sports

MLB teams allowed to carry 14 pitchers through May 29

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball and the players' association are allowing teams to have an additional pitcher for most of May. MLB and the union said Tuesday that teams may carry as many as 14 pitchers from May 2-29, a change the league said was “for player health purposes."
MLB
Yardbarker

Kings' Dustin Brown to retire after 18 seasons

The Los Angeles Kings already know they'll face the Edmonton Oilers in the upcoming postseason tournament. Ahead of the playoffs, the Kings have confirmed this will be the last ride for one of their legends. According to The Associated Press (h/t ESPN) and the Kings' official website, forward Dustin Brown...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy