WATCH VIDEO! Rick Monday Makes Greatest Play Ever in Major League Baseball

Cardinals player Nolan Arenado showed the New York Mets just how St. Louis gets down when threatened today at Busch Stadium. Now, violence is never the answer — but tension was high between the Mets and Cards as Arenado made it to the diamond. Mets players have been hit by a baseball at least 19 times this season, per the New York Post. One player was hit in the helmet in last night's game, and another player was hit today in the ankle. One Twitter user pointed out that the Cardinals were hit nearly just as much, however.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 23 HOURS AGO