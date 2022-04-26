ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

New Collaboration to Help Homeless in Rochester, Minnesota

By Jessica Williams
KFIL Radio
KFIL Radio
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Silver Lake Fire Station Closed to Those Experiencing Homelessness in Rochester, Minnesota. Over the weekend, the Silver Lake Fire Station was open for the last time to those who are experiencing homelessness in the Rochester, Minnesota community. The Landing MN, the nonprofit organization that has been serving this population at this...

kfilradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
KFIL Radio

Donation Filling Taopi Home With Love Is True Minnesota Nice

The tornado that hit Taopi, Minnesota on April 12th showed once again, in typical Minnesota fashion neighbors are helping neighbors. In one case, though, neighbors from quite a piece down the road from Taopi are helping out. If you still haven't seen the damage, just click play. It's astounding. According...
TAOPI, MN
KIMT

The Landing in Rochester moving into Salvation Army

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Landing MN announced Monday that it will be moving into The Salvation Army’s Social Services Center. The Landing, a Rochester non-profit, helps with homelessness. “The Salvation Army’s doors will open at 8am providing services as usual. Programming will be overseen by staff of both organizations...
ROCHESTER, MN
WJON

There Are Zero Families Living in Minnesota’s Smallest Town

You have to wonder what is the deal with a town of less than 10 people. Is it still a town? And what actually defines a "town" anyway?. I grew up in a very small town. At the time it had less than 1000 people. Now, I believe it is over 1,000- Eden Valley. And honestly, there was nothing to do when I was growing up. You had to drive to whatever neighboring small, but not as small, town was nearby for almost anything. No Target, no large grocery store. There was a grocery store back then, in fact, there were two of them. Now, none. You HAVE to drive somewhere else. No pizza delivery, no delivery of any kind. We had a school, post office, and a few shops around town. The good thing about a small town is that everyone knows you. The bad thing is that everyone knows you. In other words, there are good and bad about everywhere.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
Rochester, MN
Government
Local
Minnesota Government
Rochester, MN
Society
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Society
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Walz declares peacetime emergency, authorizes Minnesota National Guard to support flood operations in northwestern Minnesota

(St. Paul, MN) -- Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has declared a peacetime emergency in northwestern Minnesota, following Saturday's severe spring storms. The emergency authorizes the Minnesota National Guard to provide support for emergency flood operations, including personnel, equipment and resources. "When our neighbors are in trouble, we step up and...
MINNESOTA STATE
KDHL AM 920

How to Get Rid of Those Annoying Boxelder Bugs in Minnesota Right Now

Even though it's not usually common, boxelder bugs have invaded Minnesota this spring. Here's how to keep them from bugging you too much this season. If your house is like ours in northwest Rochester, it's been inundated by a barrage of those black and red flying bugs, especially on warmer days. Even though they're not usually a problem this time of year, boxelder bugs (Boisea trivittatus, if you're being all scientific) are back and have shown up across much of Minnesota this spring.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Will Minnesota Eliminate Taxes On Social Security Benefits?

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota is one of just 12 states that taxes social security benefits. Republicans have long led the charge to repeal that tax. Minnesota Republicans are arguing that if ever there was a year to eliminate taxes on social security income, this is it. Minnesota, after all, has a $9.25 billion budget surplus. But the push to at least partially roll back that tax is even getting some support from Democrats. In their tax bill, House Democrats are proposing eliminating taxes on social security income for those earning less than $75,000 a year. While Democrats have traditionally argued that the social...
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#New Place
AM 1390 KRFO

Never-Ending Winter Now Delaying Opening of Campgrounds in Minnesota

If you were looking to head out camping up north in some areas of Minnesota in early May, we have some bad news for you, courtesy of Old Man Winter. As we're all painfully aware, the warm spring weather to which we all look forward each year hasn't exactly been quick in arriving here in the Land of 10,000 (Still Partially Snow-Covered) Lakes. And while we've been dealing with an extended period of cold temperatures and windy conditions and rain here in Rochester and southeast Minnesota, at least we haven't had too much snow this spring (knock on wood!)
MINNESOTA STATE
KFIL Radio

Try Authentic Australian Food at This Minnesota Restaurant

When you think of ethnic foods, you probably immediately think about Italian and Mexican or maybe Chinese, Thai, or Indian. Those are the most popular ethnic cuisines in the United States according to chefspencil.com. What about Australian? When I think of Australia, I don’t think of food. The accent?...
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Homeless
MinnPost

Minnesota House passes plan to refill unemployment trust fund, send checks to frontline workers

In the Duluth News Tribune Dana Ferguson says, “In a surprise move on Monday, April 25, the Minnesota House of Representatives advanced a more than $3.7 billion proposal to replenish the state’s jobless fund and send out checks to front line workers. The plan would repay the federal government for helping the state pay unemployment insurance benefits during the pandemic. It would also replenish the state’s unemployment insurance fund. Roughly one in five workers drew benefits from the fund, according to the Department of Employment and Economic Development, due to COVID-19 and the state’s effort to quell it.”
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, April 25

Monday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 1,158 newly reported cases and one newly reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 12,493. Today's update includes case data that was reported in a 24-hour period ending at 4 a.m. Friday, April 21. Data from the weekend...
MINNESOTA STATE
KFIL Radio

KFIL Radio

Rochester, MN
4K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

103.1/1060 KFIL plays the very BEST in country's greatest hits, farm reports, and high school sports. and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Southern Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://kfilradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy