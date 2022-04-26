The ’Super Mario Bros.’ Movie Has Been Delayed

We are oversaturated with depictions of the infamous murder of Batman’s parents. What was once one of the most iconic sequences in comic book history is now so completely played out that when Matt Reeves’ The Batman declined to rehash it for Warner Bros. new Batman franchise, it was honestly a relief. But I am begging you to look at one more retelling of Batman’s origin story, from the first chapter of Jurassic League, the six-issue miniseries where the Justice League are all dinosaurs that walk like people.

COMICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO