HAWKINS, Texas (KLTV) - A Jarvis Christian College faculty member is being recognized for his accomplishments and influence. Dr. Marc Williams was recognized by CORE magazine as one of the 100 most influential blacks today. Over his career, Williams has worked in sports marketing with names such as Champion Sports and Footaction. He is also considered one the country’s top educators in e-sports and education. He shares the list with others such as Grant Hill, Samuel L. Jackson and Robin Roberts.

