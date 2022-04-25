ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Minnesota Power Will Reward You For Recycling A Fridge

By Joe Danger
MIX 108
MIX 108
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Many of us have older and less efficient appliances in our homes. New appliances cost money and sometimes the older ones seem to work a bit better. I personally feel that if it works well, don't replace it until it breaks. One household beast that seems to be the...

mix108.com

Comments / 0

Related
KDHL AM 920

How to Get Rid of Those Annoying Boxelder Bugs in Minnesota Right Now

Even though it's not usually common, boxelder bugs have invaded Minnesota this spring. Here's how to keep them from bugging you too much this season. If your house is like ours in northwest Rochester, it's been inundated by a barrage of those black and red flying bugs, especially on warmer days. Even though they're not usually a problem this time of year, boxelder bugs (Boisea trivittatus, if you're being all scientific) are back and have shown up across much of Minnesota this spring.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Society
WJON

There Are Zero Families Living in Minnesota’s Smallest Town

You have to wonder what is the deal with a town of less than 10 people. Is it still a town? And what actually defines a "town" anyway?. I grew up in a very small town. At the time it had less than 1000 people. Now, I believe it is over 1,000- Eden Valley. And honestly, there was nothing to do when I was growing up. You had to drive to whatever neighboring small, but not as small, town was nearby for almost anything. No Target, no large grocery store. There was a grocery store back then, in fact, there were two of them. Now, none. You HAVE to drive somewhere else. No pizza delivery, no delivery of any kind. We had a school, post office, and a few shops around town. The good thing about a small town is that everyone knows you. The bad thing is that everyone knows you. In other words, there are good and bad about everywhere.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recycle#Fridges#Energy Conservation#Minnesota Power
AM 1390 KRFO

Never-Ending Winter Now Delaying Opening of Campgrounds in Minnesota

If you were looking to head out camping up north in some areas of Minnesota in early May, we have some bad news for you, courtesy of Old Man Winter. As we're all painfully aware, the warm spring weather to which we all look forward each year hasn't exactly been quick in arriving here in the Land of 10,000 (Still Partially Snow-Covered) Lakes. And while we've been dealing with an extended period of cold temperatures and windy conditions and rain here in Rochester and southeast Minnesota, at least we haven't had too much snow this spring (knock on wood!)
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: State Estimates 60% Of Residents Have Had COVID

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota officials on Tuesday reported 2,563 new cases and one more death due to COVID-19. Since the start of the pandemic, 12,494 Minnesotans have died from the virus. Meanwhile, the state released new estimates indicating that health officials believe that about 60% of the state’s residents — or roughly 3.3 million people — have been infected with COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. That figure would be slightly higher than the national average of an estimated 57.7%. In comparison, the latest official figures from the Minnesota Department of Health place the total case count at 1,447,575, which includes...
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Recycling
Axios Twin Cities

Frontline workers to get bonuses and businesses to avoid tax hike under Minnesota bill

The pandemic's frontline workers are set to get a cash bonus and businesses will see a looming tax hike rolled back under a tentative deal announced by Minnesota leaders Thursday. What's new: After weeks of gridlock and stalled talks, Gov. Tim Walz and legislative leaders struck an agreement to spend $2.7 billion to refill the depleted Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund and increase the pot of cash for frontline workers from $250 million to $500 million. Leaders in both chambers are aiming to pass the package and send it to Walz's desk by Friday.How we got here: Leaders had...
MINNESOTA STATE
Hot 104.7

South Dakota, Minnesota Air Travelers REAL-ID Deadline

Remember traveling before the COVID-19 pandemic? Going through airport security was still cumbersome with having to remove your belt, your shoes, and everything from your pockets. Plus, have a body scan. Then, two years ago the Coronavirus disrupted travel even more. Travelers were required to wear masks, provide proof of...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
MIX 108

Minnesota’s SPAM Celebrates Its 85th Anniversary

Love it or hate it, (almost) everyone's heard of SPAM. And if you're from Minnesota, you definitely know that I'm not talking about unsolicited junk emails. One of Minnesota's iconic food brands is celebrating its 85th anniversary in 2022. SPAM first made its debut on grocery store shelves in 1937, and all of these years later, the canned meat product in the familiar blue cans with yellow printing is still readily available - and in more varieties than ever.
AUSTIN, MN
106.9 KROC

How Minnesotans Can Avoid “Warm-Weather” Diseases

This has been an awful spring with below-normal temps, rain, and even snow showers, but it is going to warm up eventually, and when the temps climb, the threat of warm weather diseases also increases. Olmsted County Public Health Services (OCPHS) sent a press release early Wednesday morning with advice...
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
MIX 108

MIX 108

Duluth, MN
8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

MIX 108 plays the Northland's #1 hit music mix and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy