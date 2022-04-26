The ’Super Mario Bros.’ Movie Has Been Delayed

It probably should have been clear when they hired the Lonely Island’s Akiva Schaffer to direct it, and brought in Andy Samberg and John Mulaney to play the two lead chipmunks, that the Chip ’n Dale: Rescue Rangers movie would be a little different from the old cartoon show. If it wasn’t clear before, the new trailer leaves no doubt; the film probably has less to do with the old series, which was an earnest animated adventure about a group of animal heroes, and more to do with Who Framed Roger Rabbit.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO