Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank works tirelessly to help end hunger with our neighbors in North East Minnesota and Northwestern Wisconsin. Their focus over the last 38 years has been to provide nutritious food to families, children, and seniors. One in ten of our neighbors is impacted by hunger in our area, one in six of those they serve are children and one in ten of those they serve are seniors.

DULUTH, MN ・ 6 DAYS AGO