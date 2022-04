Love it or hate it, (almost) everyone's heard of SPAM. And if you're from Minnesota, you definitely know that I'm not talking about unsolicited junk emails. One of Minnesota's iconic food brands is celebrating its 85th anniversary in 2022. SPAM first made its debut on grocery store shelves in 1937, and all of these years later, the canned meat product in the familiar blue cans with yellow printing is still readily available - and in more varieties than ever.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO