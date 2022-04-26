‘Supernatural’s Misha Collins Clarifies His Sexuality After Appearing To Come Out

Image Credit: Paige Kindlick

Misha Collins is speaking out after he made headlines for seemingly coming out as bisexual at the Creation Entertainment’s Supernatural Official Convention in East Brunswick, New Jersey this past weekend. The 47-year-old Supernatural star admitted he’s not actually bisexual, in a series of tweets he shared on April 25, and explained he “fumbled” the intention to not discuss his sexuality when he made a speech at the event and asked the audience how many of them were “introverts, extroverts, or bisexual” before saying he was “all three.”

“At a fan convention in New Jersey, when I was talking with the audience I said that I was ‘all three’ things: an introvert, an extrovert and a bisexual,” he wrote on Twitter. “My clumsy intention was to wave off actually discussing my sexuality, but I badly fumbled that and understand that was seen as me coming out as bisexual.”

“This was not my intention so I need to correct the record: I am not bisexual,” he continued. “I happen to be straight, but I am also a fierce ally and the last thing I want to do is falsely co-opt the struggles of the LGBTQIA+ community. I believe and fully support that we need to sanctify the human right to express our identities honestly and to be free to love whomever we choose openly.”

He concluded by apologizing. “I am deeply sorry for the clumsiness of my language,” he shared. “I want to be a better ally and I feel sick to my stomach that I might have done anything to make things worse. I’m trying to learn, trying to do better and I will keep listening.”

Although Misha revealed he isn’t bisexual, his Supernatural character Castiel, was part of the LGBTQ+ community and confessed his love for Jensen Ackles‘ character Dean before sacrificing himself to save the hunk. Misha’s real-life love life includes his wife Victoria Vantouch, whom he married in Oct. 2001. The couple share son West, 12, and daughter Maison, 9, together.