ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Brunswick, NJ

‘Supernatural’s Misha Collins Clarifies His Sexuality After Appearing To Come Out

By Erin Silvia
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10rnzB_0fK8EI5100
Image Credit: Paige Kindlick

Misha Collins is speaking out after he made headlines for seemingly coming out as bisexual at the Creation Entertainment’s Supernatural Official Convention in East Brunswick, New Jersey this past weekend. The 47-year-old Supernatural star admitted he’s not actually bisexual, in a series of tweets he shared on April 25, and explained he “fumbled” the intention to not discuss his sexuality when he made a speech at the event and asked the audience how many of them were “introverts, extroverts, or bisexual” before saying he was “all three.”

“At a fan convention in New Jersey, when I was talking with the audience I said that I was ‘all three’ things: an introvert, an extrovert and a bisexual,” he wrote on Twitter. “My clumsy intention was to wave off actually discussing my sexuality, but I badly fumbled that and understand that was seen as me coming out as bisexual.”

“This was not my intention so I need to correct the record: I am not bisexual,” he continued. “I happen to be straight, but I am also a fierce ally and the last thing I want to do is falsely co-opt the struggles of the LGBTQIA+ community. I believe and fully support that we need to sanctify the human right to express our identities honestly and to be free to love whomever we choose openly.”

He concluded by apologizing. “I am deeply sorry for the clumsiness of my language,” he shared. “I want to be a better ally and I feel sick to my stomach that I might have done anything to make things worse. I’m trying to learn, trying to do better and I will keep listening.”

Although Misha revealed he isn’t bisexual, his Supernatural character Castiel, was part of the LGBTQ+ community and confessed his love for Jensen Ackles‘ character Dean before sacrificing himself to save the hunk. Misha’s real-life love life includes his wife Victoria Vantouch, whom he married in Oct. 2001. The couple share son West, 12, and daughter Maison, 9, together.

Comments / 47

Dicky
2d ago

😆 Let's be clearing, I am a hetrosexual man, confused??? Why I have to tell people my sexuality, I will never know, but if I can make money doing it?! maybe I will change it.

Reply(2)
10
Beatrice Miele
2d ago

Why is his sexuality Anyone's business but his ..His body..his business PERIOD

Reply(3)
40
nunya bidness 007
2d ago

doesn't want to get cancelled, but horrified himself to say he is bi enough to make a public clarification. that could easily go really bad.. and if he wasn't a favorite of the alphabet crowd, he would be cancelled. but you know.. double standards

Reply
7
Related
HollywoodLife

Megan Fox Reveals How She Supports Son Noah, 9, Amidst Bullying For Wearing Dresses

When Megan Fox, 35, was asked in a new interview with U.K. Glamour about her eldest son Noah Green, 9, wearing dresses, she was moved to tears. “I can’t control the way other people react to my children. I can’t control the things that other children – that they go to school with – have been taught and then repeat to them,” she told the outlet, explaining how she taught her children (her other two sons are Bodhi, 8, and Journey, 5) that “you can express yourself through your clothing however you want.”
RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Robert Downey Jr Looks Unrecognizable With Full Head Of White Hair Filming New Film: Photos

The ‘Iron Man’ actor, 57, was spotting filming alongside Cillian Murphy for Christopher Nolan’s new drama ‘Oppenheimer.’. Robert Downey Jr. is a master at transforming for his movie roles and he proved it once again when he was spotted filming in New York on Tuesday, April 12. The 57-year-old thespian looked unrecognizable sporting a full head of white hair as he worked on a scene with Cillian Murphy for Christipher Nolan’s new historical drama Oppenheimer.
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Richard Gere, 72, Cozies Up To Wife Alejandra Silva, 39, On Rare Red Carpet Date Night

Richard Gere, 72, and his wife Alejandra Silva, 39, made a rare red carpet appearance on Tuesday, April 26. The couple attended the 2022 City Harvest Red Supper Club Gala in New York and posed for some gorgeous photos on the red carpet. The Pretty Woman actor and his Spanish spouse smiled for the cameras while posing side-by-side in their fancy attire. Richard then lovingly wrapped his arm around Alejandra’s waist on the carpet.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
East Brunswick, NJ
Society
City
East Brunswick, NJ
ComicBook

Supernatural Star Jared Padalecki Involved in Very Bad Car Accident

Jared Padalecki was forced to drop out of a convention appearance on Sunday after the actor found himself in a "very bad" car accident, according to his Supernatural co-star Jensen Ackles. Ackles took the stage at a convention for the show, where he revealed that Padalecki had to stay home and recuperate after the accident.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Divisive Sandra Bullock Movie Is No. 1 on Netflix Right Now

Sandra Bullock is no stranger to Netflix's streaming charts, but her latest title to hit the Top 10 is more than just a little surprising. The 2009 film The Blind Side has soared to the top of the streaming charts in the days since it made its way to Netflix, despite the controversy that still surrounds it more than a decade out of its theatrical run.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Misha Collins
Person
Jensen Ackles
Elle

Jason Momoa Just Responded To Rumours He's Dating Kate Beckinsale

It's been over a week since Aquaman's Jason Momoa was spotted lending his coat to Kate Beckinsale at an Oscars after party – since then, fans have been debating whether the move was a flirtatious one, or simply Momoa being chivalrous. Naturally, in celeb land, the romance rumours between...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Supernatural#Lgbtqia
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Livid After Stunning Move to Disney+

Dancing With the Stars' latest move isn't earning any applause from fans after it was announced that the series is set to move from ABC to Disney+ for its upcoming seasons. As news broke Friday that the hit dancing competition is set to sashay its way from its home of 30 seasons and to the streaming service, social media flooded with reactions from upset fans.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Psychologist hired by Johnny Depp asks Amber Heard lawyer to stop talking about muffins

A psychologist hired by Johnny Depp’s legal team to evaluate Amber Heard got into a bizarre exchange about muffins with the latter actor’s lawyer in court on Tuesday. Dr Shannon Curry indicated that she wanted to “stop talking about muffins” after Ms Heard’s lawyer Elaine Bredehoft questioned her about her husband buying baked goods for Ms Heard. The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Ms Heard began on 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him in a December 2018 op-ed published in The...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Amber Heard reacts as psychologist who reviewed relationship with Johnny Depp tells of personality disorders

Amber Heard appeared to physically react as the psychologist hired by Johnny Depp’s legal team to evaluate her testified that she has two personality disorders. The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Ms Heard began on 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him in a December 2018 op-ed published in The Washington Post titled “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change”.Johnny Depp trial – latest updatesPsychologist Dr Shannon Curry took the stand on Tuesday...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
180K+
Followers
16K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy