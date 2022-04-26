Spartans hold Whitehall to three runs and sweep doubleheader

LIMA — Wapakoneta and Shawnee were the varsity and junior varsity winners, respectively, of the Western Buckeye League Scholastic Bowl Tournament held Tuesday at OSU-Lima. The Wapakoneta team of Nathan Doll, Trenton Hook, Drew Pothast, Makahla Schnarre and Gavin Sutton went undefeated in the tournament, while the Shawnee junior varsity team of Shashank Chanamolu, Painter Drury, Caiden Garlock and Salah Mohammed finished with an 8-1 record to take top honors. The two schools also had second-place finishes in each category, with the Shawnee varsity team finishing with an 8-1 record and the Wapakoneta junior varsity team earning an 8-2 record.

