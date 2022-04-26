ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitehall, MI

Spartans hold Whitehall to three runs and sweep doubleheader

Cover picture for the articleMason County Central’s baseball team swept a West Michigan Conference doubleheader from Whitehall, 3-1 and 5-2 on Monday afternoon. In the first game Isaac VanAmberg threw...

WFMJ.com

Baseball: Niles Pitcher Anthony Fisher throws no-hitter at Cene Park

It was a classic Cene shutdown for the Niles Red Dragons as Junior Anthony Fisher did not give up a hit in a full seven innings of work tonight as Niles defeated Struthers 1-0. Fisher struck out nine Wildcat batters tonight, and contributed to his own cause at the plate...
NILES, OH
Gallipolis Daily Tribune

Tornadoes topple Eastern, 3-1

TUPPERS PLAINS, Ohio — Where there was a will, there was a way. Southern senior Will Wickline struck out 14, produced two hits and drove in the eventual game-winning run on Friday night during a 3-1 victory over the Eastern baseball team in a Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division matchup between Meigs County programs.
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
WTOV 9

OVAC baseball finals, softball semifinals schedules set

Below are the schedules for this week's OVAC baseball championship games and softball semifinal matchups. The new Edison Unified Sports Complex will host the baseball finals on Friday and Saturday, while the JB Chambers I470 Complex wlll host semifinal and finals action this week. The softball finals schedule for Friday and Saturday will be determined after semifinal matchups begin to conclude.
WHEELING, WV
Whitehall, MI
Michigan Sports
Whitehall, MI
WKRC

Cyclones take a 2-1 series lead on Walleye with wild 6-5 overtime win

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Cincinnati Cyclones took a 2-1 series lead on the Toledo Walleye in their Kelly Cup series on Monday night with a 6-5 overtime win. Cincinnati came from behind four times to tie the Walleye as six different Cyclones scored goals, the last by Patrick Polino that won in extra time.
CINCINNATI, OH
#Doubleheader#West Michigan#Vanamberg
Urbana Citizen

Indians knock off Tigers in softball

MECHANICSBURG – The Indians defeated WL-S, 11-1, in OHC softball on Friday. For the Tigers, Bailey Poppe hit a home run over the scoreboard. Mechanicsburg did not report statistics. Graham goes 1-2 ST. PARIS – London beat Graham, 13-6, in CBC softball on Friday. For the Falcons, Marissa...
MECHANICSBURG, OH
Point Pleasant Register

Locals compete at Fairland

PROCTORVILLE, Ohio — The track and field teams from Gallia Academy, River Valley and South Gallia all took part in the 2022 Fairland Riverside Physical Therapy Invitational held Friday night at Fairland High School. The Rock Hill boys and Wheelersburg girls ultimately came away with the top team honors...
PROCTORVILLE, OH
Baseball
Sports
Lima News

Wapak, Shawnee take top honors at WBL scholastic bowl

LIMA — Wapakoneta and Shawnee were the varsity and junior varsity winners, respectively, of the Western Buckeye League Scholastic Bowl Tournament held Tuesday at OSU-Lima. The Wapakoneta team of Nathan Doll, Trenton Hook, Drew Pothast, Makahla Schnarre and Gavin Sutton went undefeated in the tournament, while the Shawnee junior varsity team of Shashank Chanamolu, Painter Drury, Caiden Garlock and Salah Mohammed finished with an 8-1 record to take top honors. The two schools also had second-place finishes in each category, with the Shawnee varsity team finishing with an 8-1 record and the Wapakoneta junior varsity team earning an 8-2 record.
LIMA, OH

