Child tax credit 2022 schedule – Apply for $3,600 direct payments after April deadline passes – can you claim cash?

AMERICANS may still be eligible to receive Child Tax Credit checks worth $3,600.

Most Americans missed their opportunity to claim their missing Child Tax Credit checks after the tax filing deadline passed on Monday.

However, New Jersey residents can still file amended or late returns to get the money if they're eligible.

New Jersey Citizen Action says residents who owe no tax payments can file late returns with no penalties and claim refunds up to three years after Tax Day.

The organization runs a free tax preparation program that can help people check their eligibility.

The United Way of Northern New Jersey says that there were 138,000 families in New Jersey eligible for federal child tax credits who hadn’t received them as of last fall.

The credits are $3,000 or $3,600 per child, depending on their age, and amount to over $415million in unclaimed credits statewide.

Read our child tax credit live blog for the very latest news and updates…

What is considered a child care expense?

Daycare, babysitters, transportation to and from care providers, day camp, and before-and after-school activities are all considered child care expenses.

Your tax refund will include the amount for which you are qualified for reimbursement, according to CNET.

Are child care expenses included with refunds?

For the tax year 2021, the child care tax credit has been increased, CNET reported.

The amount of money you may get back for a child or dependent care expenditures has grown dramatically.

This means you may get up to $8,000 for a single child and up to $16,000 for two or more children.

What if the IRS doesn’t have my bank info?

If the IRS does not have your bank account information on file, your payments will be issued in checks by mail, instead of direct deposit.

How do I update my bank info?

To add or change your bank, you can do so through the Child Tax Credit Update Portal.

Once a change is made, it may not be reflected in the following payment, due to processing times.

What is CHILDCTC?

Your bank account labels deposits for the child tax credit as CHILDCTC, according to the White House website.

If you received your child tax credit payments electronically, transactions will label the company name as “IRS TREAS 310” and the text description as “CHILDCTC.”

‘We want you to get those credits’

Vice President Kamala Harris urged Americans to file their taxes to receive their Child Tax Credit benefits in February.

“Working families deserve a break,” Vice President Harris said.

“If you are eligible for the Child Tax Credit and the Earned Income Tax Credit, we want you to get those credits.”

Americans are worried about their returns

According to a recent Bankrate study, Americans are concerned about their tax returns this year, per CBS News.

Almost one-fourth of people are afraid that their return will be late, and nearly one-third are concerned that their refund would be lower than usual.

How to pocket $7,200 child tax credit

Parents that didn’t receive the advance CTC payments in 2021 could receive up to $3,600 per child under the age of six when tax returns are filed this year.

This only applies to two children.

Recipients will have to meet certain criteria to pocket the maximum amount.

Opting out, continued

Others might have preferred to opt-out to avoid potentially having to pay the IRS money back, or would just prefer a bigger tax refund this year.

For example, you should opt-out if you prefer to receive one large payment at tax time instead of several smaller ones.

Why did some people opt out?

Opting out essentially meant you were postponing when you receive the remaining portion of the credit until this spring, reports CNET.

It is a good solution for divorced or single parents who have joint custody or claim dependents differently on their 2020 and 2021 tax returns.

Repayment protection, continued

You will not qualify for any repayment protection if your modified AGI is at or above the amounts listed below, based on the filing status on your 2021 tax return.

$120,000 if you are married and filing a joint return or if filing as a qualifying widow or widower

$100,000 if you are filing as head of household

$80,000 if you are a single filer or are married and filing a separate return

Ways to qualify for repayment protection

If you qualify for full repayment protection, you won’t need to repay any excess amount paid to you by the IRS.

You qualify if your main home was in the United States for more than half of 2021.

Also, based on the filing status of your 2021 tax return, you qualify for repayment protection if your modified adjusted gross income (AGI) for 2021 is at or below the following amount:

$60,000 if you are married and filing a joint return or if filing as a qualifying widow or widower

$50,000 if you are filing as head of household

$40,000 if you are a single filer or married and filing a separate return

Families will feel impact of losing payments, continued

Phil Dean, an economist at the Kem C Gardner Policy Institute, told the outlet that there are some families that “will feel the impacts” of losing the monthly advance child tax credit payments.

And Mike Stevens, founder of Capital Wealth Managers in Lehi, Utah, encouraged families losing the monthly payments to plan carefully.

“Everyone that is impacted can just budget accordingly to say, hey, if you were counting on this money, it’s not coming in, here’s what we need to adjust to make sure that we’re going to be okay and still meet our obligations,” Stevens said.

Families will feel impact of losing payments

Local Utah outlet KUTV spoke with experts and a parent about what impact losing the advance child tax credit payments will have on American families.

Alexandria Taylor, a single mother with three kids, said the $750 monthly payment made a big difference for her family that is used to tight circumstances.

“For a single mother, that’s what I’m used to, and it was nice to have that extra help,” Taylor told KUTV 2News.

She said the money went to necessities such as “utility bills, gas, and food.”

“I feel sad and a little worried because that’s what was helping us make ends meet,” Taylor said of the advance payments.

Invest in the long run

If your financial situation is stable without the tax credit payments, then it might make sense to invest it for the future instead.

Assuming you’re saving up for your child’s college tuition or something that’s going to positively impact him or her in the future, you can try investing in a fund so it potentially grows down the line.

But keep in mind, as with any investment you’re never guaranteed to make a profit. In fact – the value of your assets can even fall if you’re not careful.

But choosing an index fund isn’t a bad way to start, as these are seen as safer bets when compared to individual stocks.

Consider a high-yield savings account

If you put your money into a high-yield savings account, you’ll earn more interest.

Specifically, a high-yield account can pay 20 to 25 times more in interest rates versus a traditional savings account.

Build up emergency savings with CTC

If you don’t already have any savings or an emergency fund, the child tax credits could be a great time to build this up.

The downside of saving in a traditional saving account is that it won’t see much growth.

Use credits to pay down debt

A great way to take advantage of child tax credit payments is by using them to deal with your debt load.

Large amounts of debt can often prevent you from taking out additional loans or making other financial decisions.

Furthermore, it can impact your credit score.

Some people who’ve accumulated thousands of dollars in debt could get significant relief from child tax credit payments.

How are CTC amounts determined, continued

Second, any updated information you provide to the IRS in 2021, including any changes to the number of qualifying children, changes in your income, and changes in your filing status.

The agency understands that family and life situations change throughout any given year.

That’s why you may receive a total amount of advance payments that may be more than the amount of CTC you’re allowed.

How are CTC amounts determined?

The amount of advance child tax credit payments you received during 2021 is based on the IRS’s estimate of the CTC amount you are allowed for the 2021 tax year.

The law requires this estimate to be based on two primary sources of information.

The first is your 2020 tax year return. If that return is not available, the IRS will refer to your 2019 return.

2021 and 2022 tax credit difference, continued

The credit was also distributed in monthly advance cash payments commencing in July 2021.

The credit for 2020 was only partially refundable; however, the credit for 2021 is totally refundable.

The credit for 2021 is geared primarily at low- and middle-income earners.

2021 and 2022 tax credit difference

Although there are some similarities, the child tax credit in 2021 differs dramatically from the allowance in 2020.

The credit will increase from $2,000 for children under the age of 17 in 2020 to $3,600 for children under the age of 6 and $3,000 for children aged 6 to 17 in 2021.

Childcare expenses and tax refunds

The amount of money you may get back for child care or dependent care expenditures has grown dramatically.

That means you may get up to $8,000 for a single child and up to $16,000 for two or more children, CNET reports.

Could tax extensions delay return, part three

The late-payment penalty is normally 0.5 percent per month of the unpaid tax due by the filing date, with a maximum of 25 percent, according to CNET.

For each month or partial month that your tax return is late, the IRS can levy a late-filing penalty of 5 percent of the amount payable.

The minimum late-filing penalty is $435 or 100 percent of the unpaid tax if your return is filed more than 60 days after the due date.

Could tax extensions delay returns, continued

Extending your filing date does not postpone the payment of any taxes you may owe.

To avoid late fines, the IRS recommends that you estimate and pay at least 90 percent of your tax amount by the deadline.

Otherwise, you’ll have accumulated interest on your debt, which you’ll have to pay on top of your income taxes at some point.