Driver who killed 6 in Florida rollover crash released on house arrest

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 2 days ago
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — A Florida teenager accused of killing six people when he rear-ended their vehicle while traveling at 151 mph is out of jail, serving house arrest until his trial.

Noah Galle, 18, was arrested earlier this month on six counts of vehicular homicide related to the Jan. 27 crash, WPTV reported.

Galle, who was 17 at the time of the crash, made his first court appearance as an adult in mid-April and pleaded not guilty Wednesday on all charges, WPBF reported.

After entering his plea, Galle’s bond was set at $300,000 plus the conditions of house arrest and no driving except for “medical transport to any appointments,” the TV station reported.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, Galle was driving a 2019 BMW M5 “at a high rate of speed” when he plowed into the back of a 2018 Nissan Rogue at around 11 p.m. The sheriff’s office found no evidence that he attempted to slow down or brake before impact, WPTV reported.

While en route to the hospital with a deputy following the crash, Galle was asked how fast he was going, to which he replied, “Above 120,” WPBF reported.

According to the TV station, a tipster shared with deputies that Galle had shared several videos and photos of himself on both Instagram and TikTok in which he was “driving at extremely high rates of speed,” while offering followers who guessed his speed correctly a cash prize.

Deputies executed a search warrant on Galle’s social media accounts finding at least one video showing the then-minor driving at 181 mph on Interstate 95, WPBF reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

