CPW Director Dan Prenzlow On Leave Following Controversial Comment

(CBS4) – The Colorado Parks and Wildlife Director Dan Prenzlow was placed on paid administrative leave after making an inappropriate and insensitive comment. Prenzlow made the comment at a conference in Vail while addressing Alease “Aloe” Lee, who serves as Statewide Partnership Coordinator for Colorado.

Lee wrote an open letter to Gov. Jared Polis calling for Prenzlow to be fired after she “bore the brunt of this racism” on April 19.

Lee writes Prenzlow was on stage in front of hundreds of people and said “…there she is! In the back of the bus, Aloe!”

“The room turns and looks at me in shock mostly. I am grateful that I ran into the arms of another Black woman to who I could cry and hide. When Prenzlow comes to find me, he says he wasn’t aware of the context of his words and that he didn’t mean any harm,” Lee wrote.

Prenzlow reportedly shared an “unfelt” apology with Lee the next morning.

On Monday night, the Colorado Department of Natural Resources Executive Director Dan Gibbs issued the following statement: