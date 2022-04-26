ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crookston, MN

Flooding update: Highway 2 in Crookston reopened as water levels have receded

 1 day ago

BEMIDJI, Minn. – (11:45 a.m.) The Minnesota Department of Transportation has reopened Highway 2 in Crookston east of Jackson Avenue. The highway was previously closed due to water over the road. Highways will remain closed until further notice and...

AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Minnesota State Patrol: Slick roads causing multiple spinouts on I-94

(Rothsay, MN) -- Slick roads and travel conditions are continuing beyond just county gravel roads in Cass and Clay Counties. The Minnesota State Patrol says I-94 West from Rothsay all the way to Moorhead has several slick spots, which has caused numerous rollovers, crashes and spin-outs throughout Monday morning. "All...
ROTHSAY, MN
KX News

Closed Roads in North Dakota

Bismarck, ND (KXNET) — UPDATE: 4/24 7:54 p.m. – All roads are open in North Dakota according to the NDDOT Roads Map. The North Dakota Department of Transportation has released a list of all the roads that are currently closed in the state due to the extreme weather. They have also begun to release information […]
POLITICS
Bring Me The News

National Guard joins emergency response as major flooding hits Grand Forks, Crookston

The onslaught of spring storms is creating significant flooding issues along the Red River Basin in North Dakota and Minnesota. The situation has escalated to the point that Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has declared a peacetime emergency and authorized the Minnesota National Guard to assist with emergency flood operations in several counties where emergency operation plans are already activated.
POLK COUNTY, MN
KNOX News Radio

Flooding impacts GF / EGF and surrounding areas

The National Weather Service is predicting a crest of 48.5 feet in Grand Forks – East Grand Forks this week. Flood stage is 28. Due to anticipated flooding in northwestern Minnesota, Governor Tim Walz has declared a peacetime emergency and authorized the Minnesota National Guard to provide support for emergency flood operations, including personnel, equipment, and resources.
GRAND FORKS, ND
Devils Lake Daily Journal

Hwy 81 and 17 closed due to flooding

NORTH DAKOTA - North Dakota Department of Transportation and North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP) have closed US Highway 81 at mile point 181 in Minto and ND Highway 17 at mile point 125 between Grafton and west Junction of ND 18 due to localized flooding. Motorists should avoid travel in the area and use alternate routes.  
GRAFTON, ND
KNOX News Radio

Heavy rains flooding roads and basements

East Grand Forks Mayor Gander has declared a state of emergency due to flooding. The Greenway system is now closed because of the rising river levels. The Point Bridge will be closed to traffic starting this afternoon (Sunday). The on and off ramps and underpass area under Highway 2 are closed.
GRAND FORKS, ND
AM 1390 KRFO

Never-Ending Winter Now Delaying Opening of Campgrounds in Minnesota

If you were looking to head out camping up north in some areas of Minnesota in early May, we have some bad news for you, courtesy of Old Man Winter. As we're all painfully aware, the warm spring weather to which we all look forward each year hasn't exactly been quick in arriving here in the Land of 10,000 (Still Partially Snow-Covered) Lakes. And while we've been dealing with an extended period of cold temperatures and windy conditions and rain here in Rochester and southeast Minnesota, at least we haven't had too much snow this spring (knock on wood!)
MINNESOTA STATE
Y-105FM

Minnesota Man Killed in Central Minnesota Motorcycle Crash

Harding, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Brainerd man was killed in a motorcycle crash in central Minnesota Saturday night. The Minnesota State Patrol reports that the 49-year-old Wade Lund was driving a motorcycle north on Highway 25 near 233rd street around 8:30 p.m. in Morrison County when the motorcycle ran off the road. He was ejected from the motorcycle.
MORRISON COUNTY, MN
KFYR-TV

North Dakota Highway Patrol vehicle hit by drunk driver

MORTON COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - No one was hurt after a drunk driver hit a North Dakota Highway Patrol vehicle with the trooper inside, according to the patrol. The crash happened after 1 a.m. Sunday while the trooper was at the road closure gate west of Mandan on I-94. According...
MORTON COUNTY, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

UPDATE: Minnesota man identified in Friday fatal crash

Update: (Fargo, ND) -- The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the 20-year-old Benson, Minn., man who died in a Friday afternoon crash has been identified as Peyton Young. Original Story: (Fargo, ND) -- A 20-year-old Benson, Minn., man is dead after a head-on crash Friday afternoon in Fargo. According to...
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Walz declares peacetime emergency, authorizes Minnesota National Guard to support flood operations in northwestern Minnesota

(St. Paul, MN) -- Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has declared a peacetime emergency in northwestern Minnesota, following Saturday's severe spring storms. The emergency authorizes the Minnesota National Guard to provide support for emergency flood operations, including personnel, equipment and resources. "When our neighbors are in trouble, we step up and...
MINNESOTA STATE
Hot 104.7

Every Midwest Town Had A Red Owl Grocery Store!

Every town had one. Every single town. OK, I may be overstating that just a wee little bit. Every town didn't have one. But to a ten-year-old kid, it sure seemed like it. Now, in the interest of honesty, this was more than a few years (decades) back, before the advent of the 'Super Store' or the 'Super Center' or the 'Big Box Store' or whatever they're called now. From the little farm I grew up on in southwest Minnesota, there were Red Owls all over, or at least so it seemed. Was there one in Pipestone? Luverne? Worthington? Slayton? Well, I'm not sure exactly, but I do remember this:
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: State Estimates 60% Of Residents Have Had COVID

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota officials on Tuesday reported 2,563 new cases and one more death due to COVID-19. Since the start of the pandemic, 12,494 Minnesotans have died from the virus. Meanwhile, the state released new estimates indicating that health officials believe that about 60% of the state’s residents — or roughly 3.3 million people — have been infected with COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. That figure would be slightly higher than the national average of an estimated 57.7%. In comparison, the latest official figures from the Minnesota Department of Health place the total case count at 1,447,575, which includes...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

National Guard Heads To Crookston To Help With Flooding

CROOKSTON, Minn. (WCCO) — Fast-rising waters quickly filled parts of northwestern Minnesota and the Dakotas over the weekend. After storms hit Polk County, the Red Lake River ran over, flooding many people’s homes. The Minnesota National Guard announced Monday afternoon that 51 soldiers with the 134th Brigade Support Battalion in Little Falls are headed up to the area to help and get the community ready for even more problems this week. The river is expected to crest on Thursday. (credit: CBS) “It’s very scary, especially with myself. I lived in Grand Forks during the ’97 flood, and it kind of brings back memories of all that pain of losing a lot of things over there as well,” Crookston resident Karen Swatlowski said. Several counties, including Polk, have already declared a state of emergency. For the time being, community facilities, like a sports center, are being used as makeshift shelters. There was also a tornado in Crookston this weekend. The National Weather Service confirmed a twister tore across some farm fields Saturday night, tracking about half a mile.
CROOKSTON, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man Shot In Anoka Saturday Morning

ANOKA, Minn. (WCCO) – A man was shot early Saturday morning in Anoka. Police say they responded to a report of a shooting shortly before 4:30 a.m. When they arrived at 78 West Main Street, they found a man with a gunshot wound outside of the building. He was transported to a hospital but his condition is unknown. Anoka police believe there is no threat to the public at this time.
ANOKA, MN
WJON

There Are Zero Families Living in Minnesota’s Smallest Town

You have to wonder what is the deal with a town of less than 10 people. Is it still a town? And what actually defines a "town" anyway?. I grew up in a very small town. At the time it had less than 1000 people. Now, I believe it is over 1,000- Eden Valley. And honestly, there was nothing to do when I was growing up. You had to drive to whatever neighboring small, but not as small, town was nearby for almost anything. No Target, no large grocery store. There was a grocery store back then, in fact, there were two of them. Now, none. You HAVE to drive somewhere else. No pizza delivery, no delivery of any kind. We had a school, post office, and a few shops around town. The good thing about a small town is that everyone knows you. The bad thing is that everyone knows you. In other words, there are good and bad about everywhere.
MINNESOTA STATE
SuperTalk 1270

Flood Fight 2022, North Dakota’s Dire Need For Sandbag Volunteers

Historic is the worst word in weather vocabulary. Whether it's historic rainfall, snowfall, cold, or heat, any natural event that qualifies as historic often has disastrous effects on people and property. Many communities along the North Dakota/Minnesota border are now facing historic river levels and are mobilizing efforts to keep that rising water within the riverbank.
GRAND FORKS, ND

