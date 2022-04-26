ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

'Violence interrupters' mediate conflict, help victims & priority neighborhoods

By Caroline Reinwald
WISN
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE — Milwaukee is on pace to break several crime records this year. In the span of four months, 65 people have been killed in Milwaukee. That's compared to the 42 killed in the same time span last year. And 2021 was a record year for homicides. At...

lurkingnpublic
2d ago

ranked the 6th most violent city in the nation. If the people do not come together this city will quickly move up the ladder. It isn't guns, it isn't color, it isn't poverty it is the culture we have let grow in the community. The people need to make a stand against the criminal activities, stop turning a blind eye. Next we need to let the police do their jobs, (police breaking laws are criminals), next our judicial system needs to step it up and hand out stiff punishments with truth in justice serve you full sentences behind bars. Wisconsin should also strongly consider capital punishment "take a life, give your life".

