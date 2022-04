Since the end of 2020, O2 has been implementing its own fixed broadband products on Vodafone Germany's cable fiber network on the basis of a wholesale agreement. At the time, the agreement was the first cable wholesale agreement in the German market and is currently exclusive to O2 . As a result, the Telefónica brand reaches around 24 million households nationwide. This makes cable access a central access route for the company's "Internet for the home" offerings alongside VDSL, fiber optics and fixed-network replacement products based on mobile communications.

