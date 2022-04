Security industry has seen an explosion in the number of applications and trends around trying to integrate these digital applications into institutions to stay ahead with helping businesses adapt or even automate security processes. If a digital assistant is compromised, it can disrupt people's lives in many ways: anti-social behavior, stealing secrets, pilfering confidential information. Ángel Rama, an Assistant Professor in the Department of Computer Science at the University of California at Santa Barbara, has another approach: "We have to keep people in mind when designing technology," he says.

