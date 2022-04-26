XtndNet Intros its Newly Launched Benchmark Hybrid Satellite Service

Netgear and AT&T have joined forces to launch new Nighthawk M6 and Nighthawk M6 Pro portable 5G routers complete with WiFi 6E connectivity offering 8x the capacity and speed of 4G. Equipped with 5G mmWave-Sub-6 dual connectivity, 2.5 G Ethernet port, switchable WiFi 6 and 6E capability the new M6 Pro makes the 6 GHz band available for the newest, fastest connected devices allowing you to connect up to 32 devices simultaneously. With access to high-band 5G+ on the AT&T network as well as the more widespread low-band 5G in areas where 5G+ is not available.

CELL PHONES ・ 1 DAY AGO