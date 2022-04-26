XtndNet Intros its Newly Launched Benchmark Hybrid Satellite Service

Tara Neal, Executive Editor of The Fast Mode recently spoke to Andrew McGrath, Group Chief Commercial Officer at BAI Communications, a leading shared communications infrastructure provider, on the company's growth and acquisition plans as well as some of the company's latest deployments in the shared infrastructure space. Andrew discusses how the demand for 5G neutral host networking is seeing rapid growth as 5G rollouts are picking up speed and how emerging 5G use cases, including Open RAN and Industry 4.0, are pushing operators to adopt the cost-efficient neutral host infrastructure model.
