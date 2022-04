Ibbie Majors, soon to celebrate her 101st birthday, Ibbie Majors is being honored for her 38-year membership in the Sioux Lookout chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. At 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Arbor Day, Ibbie will be there to see a mini-Korean Lilac tree be planted for her near the site where the old DAR Cabin stood in Memorial Park in North Platte.

