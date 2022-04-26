ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MU softball puts on a show in series finale against No. 9 Kentucky

Led by Kimberly Wert and Brooke Wilmes, Missouri softball slugged its way to a sweep of No. 9 Kentucky. The Tigers defeated the Wildcats 9-1 in five innings in Lexington, Kentucky, putting the final touch on their strongest conference showing of the season.

Entering Monday, Missouri and Kentucky had combined for eight homers in the series, and Wilmes connected with the ninth in the first inning. After going hitless in the prior two games, Wildcats shortstop Erin Coffel matched Wilmes with a solo shot in the bottom of the first.

Wilmes’ home run was her second of the series, and she later added two more RBI with a bases-loaded double in the top of the third. However, no Missouri hitter tormented Kentucky (30-14, 9-9) like Wert did. The Tigers’ designated player had three home runs in the series entering the finale. Wert had earned Kentucky’s respect; after belting two homers Saturday, Wert walked three times Sunday.

However, when Wert came up to bat in the top of the third inning, there was nowhere to put her. With the bases loaded, Wildcats starter Stephanie Schoonover had no choice but to pitch to Wert.

Another walk may have yielded a better outcome for Kentucky.

On a 2-1 pitch, Wert slugged her second grand slam of the series. After she completed her trip around the bases, the Tigers led 7-1.

Missouri starter Jordan Weber silenced Kentucky’s offense despite facing it for a third consecutive day. Weber allowed one run, two hits and two walks in a five-inning complete game and picked up her third win of the series. Across her starts in the opener and finale, and relief appearance in the middle game, Weber allowed one run and seven hits in 12 innings.

Tigers second baseman Kendyll Bailey made her mark in the fifth inning, sending a two-run homer over the center field fence to give Missouri (28-17, 8-9) an eight-run lead and threaten a run-rule victory that Weber completed in the bottom half of the inning.

After failing to find offensive consistency in previous conference matchups, Missouri’s lineup ignited in the first game against Kentucky and never looked back. Wert homered four times in the series and totaled 13 RBI. Wilmes went 8 for 11 while tallying four extra-base hits. In total, the Tigers scored 30 runs and hit nine long balls in an eye-opening sweep.

