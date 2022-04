PHOENIX — Looking for a new best friend? Bissell is sponsoring adoption fees for thousands of shelter pets in May. From May 2 through May 15, 2002, Bissell’s “Empty the Shelters” event will offer adoption fees of $25 or less for pets at nearly 300 shelters across the country. Eight of those shelters are right here in Arizona:

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 4 DAYS AGO