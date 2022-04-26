COLA Social Security payment schedule 2022 – $4,567 bonus payment being sent in MONTHS – are you eligible?

WITH inflation on the rise and no end in sight, Social Security claimants could receive another boost in monthly payments.

Each year, Social Security benefits are calculated based on a COLA.

The consumer price index impacts the COLA, depending on where it winds up at the end of the year.

In March, the index surged by 8.5% - mostly as a result of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, but also because of supply and demand not aligning.

The Senior Citizens League (SCL) is now revising its 2023 COLA estimate as a result.

The payments were increased to $1,657 in January as recipients are getting a cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) due to high inflation.

Currently, the average Social Security benefit is $1,657. The maximum is $4,194 a month.

An increase of 8.9% would result in an average benefit of about $1,804. The maximum would jump by roughly $373 to $4,567.

The SCL previously estimated that the 2023 COLA would rise by 7.6%.

In 2021, 65 million Americans received Social Security payments.

Why you should retire at 70, continued

If you delay benefits for an additional 12 months, you’ll receive 108 percent of the monthly benefit and if you wait until 70, you’ll receive 132 percent.

If you fully take advantage of everything from your work and earnings history to delaying your claim — it’s possible you can earn the maximum Social Security benefit.

In 2022, the maximum benefit will be boosted to $4,194 a month.

Why should you retire at 70?

Waiting to retire at 70 before claiming Social Security benefits gives you more for not retiring at 62.

If you claim at 62, you could see your benefits reduced as much as 30 percent, according to the Social Security Administration.

If you wait until your full retirement age, you’ll get 100 percent of your monthly benefit.

Who is eligible for SNAP? continued

Resources are things you own, such as cash or money in a bank account.

Currently, households may have $2,250 in resources or $3,500 if at least one person is age 60 or older, or is disabled.

If you are between the ages of 18 and 49 and able to work but currently unemployed, without dependents, you may only be eligible for SNAP benefits for three months within a three-year period.

Who is eligible for SNAP?

SNAP, formerly known as food stamps, helps low-income people buy nutritious food.

To get SNAP benefits, your household must meet certain conditions and requirements. A household includes everyone who lives with you, buys, and prepares food together.

Households must also meet the resource limit.

SNAP benefits, continued

This increase, though, can have an effect on people who are part of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

The program helps low-income people and households need to meet certain income requirements to receive assistance.

Americans on Social Security, who also receive SNAP benefits, may be at risk of losing the SNAP benefit if their income level exceeds the requirement.

Social Security COLA increase and SNAP benefits

Millions of Social Security beneficiaries are getting larger payments in 2022.

The Social Security Administration (SSA) increased its cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) to 5.9 percent.

The increased Social Security payment will be reflected in the January 2022 check.

The extra money will be welcomed by Social Security beneficiaries as the latest report from the Commerce Department found consumer prices rose 5.7 percent in a year through November 2021.

Which states tax some or all of their residents’ SS benefits?

Some people who get Social Security must pay federal income taxes on their benefits, if their income is over the cap set by the SSA.

These 12 states tax some or all of their residents’ Social Security benefits:

Colorado

Connecticut

Kansas

Minnesota

Missouri

Montana

Nebraska

New Mexico

Rhode Island

Utah

Vermont

West Virginia

The SSA said no one pays taxes on more than 85 percent of their Social Security benefits.

Seniors living in poverty, part two

The Senior Citizens League launched an online petition in August 2021 to get seniors a $1,400 stimulus check.

It has over 100,000 signatures.

Shannon Benton with the Senior Citizens League told The Sun: “We have received hundreds of emails from people concerned about making ends meet.

“The high cost of living adjustment, for many, just exacerbated their financial woes by bumping their income above program limits to qualify for medicare savings programs and extra help.”

Seniors living in poverty

According to the Congressional Research Service, nearly five million Americans aged 65 and older lived in poverty in 2019.

With millions on a fixed income or living at or below the poverty level, the Senior Citizens League continues to push to get another stimulus check into the hands of seniors.

Social Security increase: five things to know, part three

As far as knowing how much you’ll get, the SSA mailed COLA notices throughout the entire month of December 2021.

You can also check your new benefit amount online by using the message center in your Social Security account.

“You can access this information in early December prior to the mailed notice,” the SSA wrote in a blog post.

Finally, if you’re wondering why payments are increasing, every year, the agency typically issues a cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) to reflect the gradual increase in prices, known as inflation. The COLA helps to offset these costs.

The COLA is calculated based on third-quarter data from the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W).

In October 2021, the SSA said it would increase COLA to 5.9 percent, representing the largest increase since the 1980s.

Social Security increase: five things to know, continued

So, when did the increase go into effect?

The increase began with benefits that Social Security beneficiaries received in January 2022.

And how much extra should recipients expect? In 2021, the average monthly payment for retired workers was $1,565, and that rose to $1,657 with the 5.9 percent increase.

This means the average retirement benefits recipient can expect an increase of approximately $92 per month.

For a 5.9 percent increase to result in an extra $230 per month in benefits, you would have needed to have received at least $3,895 per month in 2021.

Ultimately, the exact amount on offer varies based on your employment history and age at which you first claim the support.

Social Security increase: five things to know

Millions of Americans on Social Security started seeing more money in their January deposits thanks to a cost-of-living adjustment (COLA).

So, who will get the boost?

Approximately 70million Americans will see a 5.9 percent increase in their Social Security benefits.

The payment boost affects 64million Social Security claimants and 8million SSI beneficiaries, according to the Social Security Administration (SSA).

What will happen in 2034?

An annual report from the SSA shared pessimistic news.

It’s estimated in 2034, the Social Security Trust Fund will not have enough money to pay recipients.

The SSA said it doesn’t expect to halt payments but rather monthly benefits will be reduced unless changes are made.

Death of a spouse, conclusion

Also, keep in mind, that you do not have to claim your spouse’s benefits immediately after the death occurs.

You could delay the claim until you reach your full retirement age.

In terms of how much you can get, let’s say that you are earning the average Social Security payment of $1,657 and your deceased spouse got this year’s maximum benefit of $4,194.

That’s a difference of more than $2,500.

Death of a spouse, part three

The closer you are to age 60, the less survival benefits you are eligible for.

But once you reach your full retirement age, you can get 100 percent of your deceased spouse’s benefit.

Your full retirement age is 66 or 67, depending on the year you were born in.

Death of a spouse, continued

This is a part of survivor benefits, in which a widow or widower can get if they are age 60 or older.

The benefits would range from 71.5 percent to 100 percent of your deceased spouse’s retirement benefit depending on age.

What happens when your spouse passes away?

When a spouse passes away, the impacted widow or widower can claim a $255 lump-sum payment.

Additionally, it’s possible your monthly benefit can increase if you were earning less in Social Security benefits than your deceased spouse.

Boosting your SS benefits, continued

For each month from your full retirement age until age 70 that you postpone filing for benefits, the Social Security Administration increases your eventual benefit by about two-thirds of one percent – a total of eight percent for each year you wait.

That means retirees who reach full retirement age at 67 but delay claiming until 70 will get an extra 24 percent of their monthly benefit.

If the average benefit is $1,500, your check could now be reduced to $1,050 if you retire at 62.

If you wait until 70, that check will be around $1,888, assuming average benefit and eight percent year-over-year accrual beginning at full retirement age.

How to boost your SS benefits

The best way to boost your SS benefits is by holding off on filing until you reach the full retirement age of 70.

Depending on your benefit amount and at which age you decide to begin distributions, you could almost double the benefits you receive each month.

Delaying your retirement credits is a financial reward when collecting SS benefits.

Inflation: What is causing it?

There are various reasons why inflation is occurring. The first reason is that since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, oil prices have risen dramatically.

As a result, petrol and other transportation expenses have increased.

Furthermore, in order to stimulate the economy, the Federal Reserve has kept interest rates low.

As a result, more individuals are borrowing and spending money, contributing to inflation.

Finally, salaries have been increasing in recent years, putting upward pressure on pricing.

Inflation: Current rate, continued

In January, the “core” consumer price index gained 0.6 percent, the same as in December, excluding the more volatile food and energy indexes, according to NBC News.

Household furnishings and operations indexes grew by 1.3 percent, used automobiles and trucks by 1.5 percent, medical care by 0.7 percent, and clothes by 1.1 percent.

Despite prior statements by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell that the impacts would be temporary, the surge in consumer prices looks to be staying around.

Manufacturers have boosted prices across the marketplace, from food to household products to vehicle components, as demand has risen and moved, backing up supply chains and ports.

Inflation: What is the current rate?

Consumers in the US continue to be stung by high costs, with inflation rising faster than predicted to 7.5 percent in January over the previous year, surpassing the 40-year record established in December.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ most recent publication of the monthly Consumer Price Index on Thursday, price rises were most apparent in food, power, and housing.

The food and energy indices both increased by 0.9 percent, while the shelter index increased by 0.3 percent.

Inflation: What is it?

Inflation is defined as the rate at which prices rise over time.

It’s usually a broad metric, such as the general increase in prices or the growth in a country’s cost of living.

When was CPI introduced?

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) was created to determine appropriate pay increases during World War I, a period of rapidly rising prices, according to Encyclopedia.com.

In 1935, the Social Security retirement system was founded.

In the decades that followed, Congress increased Social Security benefits on a regular basis to compensate for slow inflation as assessed by the Consumer Price Index (CPI).

CPI: what is CPI-E?

The CPI-E is a weighted average of price changes for the same set of item strata as the CPI-U and CPI-W, taken from the same sample of urban regions.