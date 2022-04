An oak sapling was planted in front of Kent State's Memorial Athletic Conference Center on Tuesday to honor Jesse Owens, John Collver and Bill Cox. Owens, a four-time gold medalist in the 1936 Olympic games, was gifted four oak saplings along with his medals. Only one of those trees remains at Rhodes High School in Cleveland, where he first trained. Bill Cox, who died in 2019 at the age of 96, was only the third black athlete to play at Kent State University. He played on both the basketball and track teams.

