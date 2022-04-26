4th stimulus check 2022 – $500 payments sent out in 5 states as deadlines loom in Maine in Virginia – do you qualify?

STIMULUS money is being handed out to help millions of Americans fight rising inflation.

Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, New Jersy, and New Mexico will help their residents with tax rebates and other breaks.

Geoegia residents who have filed their 2021 and 2022 tax returns will now be eligible for a one-time rebate payment based on the following tax filing status:

Single filers/married filing a separate return will receive $250

Head of household will receive $375

Married filing jointly will receive $500

Idaho approved a bill allocating $350 million for tax rebates.

To qualify, you must be considered a full time resident and have filed tax returns for 2020 and 2021.

Additionally, full-time Idaho residents must have filed grocery-credit refund returns.

The rebates went out in March and will provide $75 or 12% of your 2020 Idaho state taxes.

Almost 10 years ago, Indiana passed the "Use of Excess Reserves Law" an automatic taxpayer refund law requiring Indiana's excess reserve funds to be sent back to taxpayers when the state's reserves hit specific levels.

The law states that half of the excess reserves go to taxpayers, while the other half is used to pay down state debt.

Indiana taxpayers can expect to receive their one-time payment of $125 between May and July.

Last summer, Middle-Class Tax Rebates were mailed to eligible New Jersey residents filing a 2020 Income Tax return claiming at least one dependent child with a tax balance of $1 or more.

The rebate was calculated automatically for those eligible after filing.

New Jersey residents could receive a payment up to a maximum of $500.

Lawmakers in New Mexico have passed two separate economic aid packages House Bill 2 and House Bill 163.

House Bill 2 will give single or married individuals filing separately a $250 tax rebate if they make less than $75,000 a year.

Married individuals and some other residents are eligible for a $500 rebate if they make less than $150,000 a year.

According to the state, they should be given out in July.

Meanwhile, House Bill 163 is a child tax credit and ranges from $25 to $175 per child.

For those who qualify, residents with an income of less than $25,000 a year may receive $175 per child.

And those making between $75,000 and $100,000 could receive $100 per child.

Read our stimulus check live blog for the latest news and updates...

‘Gas stimulus check,’ part three

A person’s income won’t hinder them from receiving the rebate. Also, since the rebate is going to individual taxpayers, a married could receive $800.

Typically the Legislature and Governor Gavin Newson agree on the state budget in late June, but assembly member Cottie Petrie-Norris is calling for the money to be sent sooner.

‘Gas stimulus check,’ continued

California lawmakers are calling for a new rebate check that would give taxpayers a $400 tax rebate check to help battle rising costs.

The rebate has yet to be officially decided on, but progress has been made to make it a reality. Every California resident who pays their state income tax would be able to receive the rebate.

‘Gas stimulus check’

The Gas Rebate Act of 2022 was proposed by Representatives Mike Thompson (CA-05), John Larson (CT-01), and Lauren Underwood (IL-14), according to a statement on Thompson’s website.

It would send Americans a monthly energy rebate of $100 for the rest of 2022 on any month when the national average gas prices exceed $4 a gallon.

It would also send them $100 for each dependent.

How much will your tax refund be, continued

The IRS sent Letter 6419 outlining payments you received.

Meanwhile, any economic stimulus payments you received will also need to be listed on your return.

The IRS sent Letter 6475 listing payments sent to you.

As of March 4, 2022, the IRS had issued over $129billion in tax refunds to almost 40million taxpayers.

These 2021 tax year refunds were worth an average of $3,401.

How much will your tax refund be?

In 2021, the average tax refund was about $2,827. This was a 13.24 percent increase from the previous year.

However, there have been changes to several major tax credits and deductions.

This means there is a chance you will not see the same tax refund that you got last year.

Parents and guardians will need to list what advance child tax credit they received in 2021.

When are tax refunds paid out?

The IRS is now accepting income tax returns.

If you file your return electronically, the IRS says your refund should be issued in less than three weeks, and faster when you choose direct deposit.

If you file a paper return, you can expect to wait between six and eight weeks for a refund to be issued.

Filing during the peak of tax season does usually results in a longer wait time. So if you need your refund quickly, try to file as early as possible.

How to track tax refunds

You can check your refund status at the Where’s My Refund page on the IRS website.

However, the IRS only updates tax return statuses once a day during the week.

This update usually happens between midnight and 6am.

It does not update the status more than once a day, so checking more than once throughout the day will not give you a different result.

Stimulus on tax return

The 2021 stimulus checks may affect what people owe after filing their taxes this year.

Many people claimed new credits last year, such as the coronavirus stimulus check and child tax credits.

While taxpayers are not required to pay this money back, it does count as income, and IRS leaders urged people to carefully document all forms of income in one of America’s most confusing tax seasons.

Social Security claimants stimulus check, continued

The group sent a letter to Congress last year, stating the cost-of-living adjustment, combined with inflation, will hit hard for many older Americans who are on a fixed income.

The proposal came after many seniors shared their hardships in the aftermath of the pandemic.

Social Security claimants may get fourth stimulus check

A petition urging Congress to give senior citizens a fourth stimulus check has been gaining popularity.

The Senior Citizens League, a non-partisan advocacy group, is calling for a one-time $1,400 stimulus check for Social Security claimants.

Virginia may pause gas tax

Lawmakers in Virginia are split on whether to pause the state’s gas tax which currently stands at $0.26.

Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin wants a three-month pause, while Democrats propose sending $50 checks to help drivers, according to Fox5.

House Democratic Leader Eileen Filler-Corn told the outlet: “Virginians are hurting, and we need a plan that’s going to help Virginians, and most of the governor’s plan would help out-of-state drivers and also oil companies, so we’re talking out our plan to ensure that we can take action and get money directly to Virginians.”

State Republicans think the amount is just a “drop in the bucket”.

Millions in Pennsylvania might see $2,000 checks

Millions of Americans in Pennsylvania could be in line for a $2,000 payment.

Governor Tom Wolf proposed to use $500million of funding from the American Rescue Plan to provide direct payments to households.

Households with an income of $80,000 or less would be eligible for the checks if the governor's proposal passes.

“The cost of everything from gas to groceries is rising, and for Pennsylvanians living paycheck to paycheck that can mean painful decisions,” Governor Wolf said.

"Pennsylvanians deserve to be supported and the opportunity to thrive.”

Minnesota residents might see rebate

Couples in Minnesota earning less than $273,470 could get a rebate of $1,000 amid rising gas prices, according to Governor Tim Walz.

The politician has also called for direct $500 checks for adults who make less than $164,400.

Walz told reporters: “It's quite a few fill-ups that you could get out of $1,000. I think this money in the hands of folks before summer would make a good difference. And it’s fiscally responsible."

Kansas may eliminate grocery tax

Lawmakers in Kansas are debating whether to eliminate the state’s grocery tax in 2025.

Currently, it stands at 6.5 percent.

The tax would be reduced to four per cent next year, and two per cent in 2024, before being completely phased out in 2025, according to KWCH.

The bill would need to pass both the state’s House and Senate before Governor Laura Kelly would give her final approval.

It’s not clear when the legislation is going to be brought forward.

Hawaii residents may see rebate

Earlier this year, Hawaii Governor David Ige called on legislators to provide residents with a $100 check.

He issued the plea in his final State of the State address.

It’s not yet known if Hawaiians will get the rebate that Ige called for and some lawmakers think the amount should be bigger, Hawaii News Now reported.

Senate President Ron Kouchi said a rebate would go a “long way for people who are living paycheck to paycheck”.

New Mexico's tax rebate

New Mexico residents are set to receive a one-time tax rebate of $250 for single filers and $500 for married couples.

To be eligible to receive the payments, residents must meet certain criteria, such as having an income lower than $75,000 for single filers or $150,000 for married couples.

Billionaires may have used tax loopholes

ProPublica also found 270 taxpayers who disclosed $5.7billion in income collectively and ended up qualifying for stimulus checks.

The individuals managed to “deploy deductions at such a massive scale that they qualified for stimulus checks,” the outlet noted.

“The wealthy taxpayers who received the stimulus checks got them because they came in under the government’s income threshold,” ProPublica reported.

“In fact, they reported way less taxable income than that — even hundreds of millions less — after they used business write-offs to wipe out their gains.”

The article noted that those examples of wealthy taxpayers listed negative net incomes on their tax returns.

Billionaires received stimulus payments

ProPublica discovered that 18 billionaires received stimulus payments in the spring of 2020, citing IRS records.

For instance, George Soros and his son, Robert, reportedly each received stimulus payments. Soros is worth $8.6 billion.

Their representatives told the outlet that both men returned the checks.

College federal loan payment freeze

For those who owe loans for college, the government froze all federal loans until August 2022.

There have been several extensions of the freeze since Covid-19 shut the country down in March 2020.

The White House previously said that there will be no more freeze extensions, and borrowers were preparing to resume payments in January 2022.

However, President Biden has since announced additional delays in the repayments starting up again.

Will the government forgive college loans?

President Biden publicly said during his campaign that he supported up to $10,000 in federal loan forgiveness.

However, the government has not yet forgiven debt for most borrowers, and the president has not recently shared any plan for it.

Some Democrats in Congress are pushing for up to $50,000 of loan forgiveness for borrowers.

How many people have signed the petition?

Over 3million people have signed the Change.org petition.

At 4,500,000 signatures, the petition would become one of the top signed ones on Change.org.

Update to Change.org petition

Bonin recently added an update to her petition as it neared 3million signatures.

“**UPDATE: Our country is still deeply struggling. The recovery hasn’t reached many Americans – the true unemployment rate for low-wage workers is estimated at over 20% and many people face large debts from last year for things like utilities, rent and child care.”

What does the Change.org petition say, part five

“For our team and other Americans who can claim unemployment, even the maximum payments will not be enough for most people to continue paying their bills – and avoid slipping into poverty,” Bonin wrote.

“The facts are, even successful small businesses can’t go months with their doors closed.”

“But supplying Americans with monthly support until they can get back on their feet can save our communities from financial ruin.”

“We need immediate checks and recurring payments so that we can keep our heads above water. Congress needs to make sure that we won’t be left financially ruined for doing our part to keep the country healthy.”

What does the Change.org petition say, part four

“Our talented and cherished team, some of whom have been with us since we opened our doors 15 years ago, are now without an income,” Bonin noted on the petition she started.

“Like our team, my family has lost all of the income from our restaurant, and business owners and the self-employed can’t claim unemployment. This is the story of America right now.”

What does the Change.org petition say, part three

“My husband and I own a restaurant in Denver and these past two weeks have been a blur,” Bonin wrote.

“Our restaurant community is wrestling with seeing everything we all have worked so hard for irrevocably changed.”

“Our hearts were breaking as we watched our staff divide the ingredients in our kitchen to bring to their homes: a dismal token for employees who worked tirelessly every day.”