ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

Bail bond companies now required to collect 10% for certain violent charges

By Brooke Taylor
ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ppuGK_0fK75SNG00

Bond companies across Harris County are now required to collect a minimum of 10% of bonds when bailing out people accused of certain violent crimes.

The Harris County Bail Board passed the new requirement last week, which officially went into effect over the weekend, bringing many changes to the bail bond industry.

Harris County Precinct 2 Commissioner Adrian Garcia called it a win for victims of crime.

"Especially when it relates to violent offenders, people who are dangerous, and have already shown a propensity to cause harm in our community. They should not get a discount on their bail in order to gain their freedom," Garcia said.

The minimum percentage down payment applies to 14 serious offenses, including murder, attempted murder, sexual assault, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated robbery, and continuous violence against the family.

Garcia said their county analysis office found that some bond companies accept payments as low as 1-2% of the bond amount and put defendants on payment plans.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office has investigated and revealed bond companies were collecting low payments, but rarely.

To ensure bond companies comply, they now have to submit affidavits to the sheriff's office when bonding someone out of jail who is charged with any serious crime listed under the measure.

This forces the company to reveal the bond amount, how much was collected from the defendant, and the payment type. According to a county attorney, the board can suspend the license of any bond company that does not comply.

Opponents in the bond industry, including attorney and bondsman Shelby Burns, argue that there's no actual proof this would reduce crime.

"We've yet to hear the mechanics on how that will actually happen," Burns said. "Last month, at the bail bond board meeting, the sheriff said only a few bondsmen were charging less than 10%, so to think those individuals could be the cause of this massive crime wave we are under is just silly."

The problem with getting answers on whether defendants who paid less than 10% were charged with any more crimes while out on bond is that bail bond companies didn't have to publicly disclose how much they were collecting from defendants before the measure took effect. Commissioner Garcia did not provide ABC13 with any statistics.

"If we can reduce it by one case, it's worth the effort, and it was never proposed to be the end-all solution," Garcia said. "We recognize, we still have work."

A bail bondsman has already filed a lawsuit against the Harris County Bail Bond Board, alleging the local rule violates both state and federal law. On Friday, a judge denied the request for a temporary restraining order, which would have blocked the rule from being implemented.

The Professional Bondsmen of Texas released the following statement:

"We strongly disagree with the decision of the Harris County Bail Bond Board to pass local rules 19 and 20 and believe these rules are outside the authority of the board. Litigation has been initiated, and we look forward to the court reviewing the bondsman's arguments against the new rules. Because the matter is now in litigation, we encourage everyone to allow the court to consider the issues without outside distractions."

The next court date is set for May 6.

For updates on this story, follow Brooke Taylor on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Sand Hills Express

MS-13 gang leader sentenced to life in prison

▶ Watch Video: The history of MS-13, from El Salvador to the U.S. A leader of MS-13 has been sentenced to life in prison after being convicted last year of multiple charges, including murder and conspiracy to commit murder, the Department of Justice announced Friday. MS-13, or La Mara Salvatrucha, is one of the largest gangs in the world and has been referred to by former Attorney General Bill Barr as “a death cult.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Melissa Lucio execution - latest: Texas lawmakers visit death row and pray with inmate, pledging to save her

There are growing calls on Texas Governor Greg Abbot to grant clemency to Melissa Lucio who faces execution later this month. A juror, Kim Kardashian, and a bipartisan group of lawmakers are among those pleading for Lucio’s life.The 53-year-old domestic violence victim and mother of 14 has been on death row since her trial over the 2007 death of her two-year-old daughter.Her lawyers argue she “falsely” admitted to killing Mariah after hours of intense police questioning and that she died from falling down a steep staircase outside their apartment in Harlingen, South Texas, and not from being beaten.Lucio was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
County
Harris County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Harris County, TX
Crime & Safety
B106

Remember Amber Guyger? Highest Texas Court Has Bad News For Her

Amber Guyger the ex- Dallas Police Officer who went into the wrong apartment and killed an innocent man was unanimously found guilty by a jury back in October 2019. I must admit I was a little skeptical about the case initially because the jury considered Castle Doctrine allowing a person to use force, even deadly force, in the protection of a home, car, or other property if someone attempts to forcibly enter or remove and individual from their premises when determining the verdict.
DALLAS, TX
San Antonio Current

Texas child welfare workers quitting over governor's order to investigate families with transgender kids

Nearly 1 in 10 investigators in Texas Child Protective Services' Austin office have resigned since Gov. Greg Abbott's directive that parents of kids receiving gender-affirming face abuse investigations, Courthouse News Service reports. Randa Mulanax, a former investigations leader who resigned last month over Abbott's controversial order, told Courthouse News she...
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adrian Garcia
Person
Brooke Taylor
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cash Bail#Bail Bondsman#Murder#Bonding
TODAY.com

Arby’s manager facing charges after allegedly throwing hot grease on customer

An Alabama Arby's manager is facing criminal charges and a civil lawsuit after she allegedly dumped hot grease on a drive-thru customer, leaving the victim with severe burns. On Saturday, the Hueytown Police department posted a press release on its Facebook page that said officers had responded to a report of an altercation between an employee and a customer at a local Arby’s.
HUEYTOWN, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
125K+
Followers
13K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy