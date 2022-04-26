Badger outlasts Janesville Craig in nonconference softball

LAKE GENEVA

An early three-run lead did not hold up for the Janesville Craig softball team Monday.

Lake Geneva Badger scored six runs in the fifth inning in rallying for an 11-8 nonconference victory over the Cougars.

Craig (3-3) led 5-3 in the third inning, but Badger (1-8) picked up its first victory of the season behind home runs from Leah Sanders and Trynity Simons.

“We definitely did not play our best softball,” Craig coach Kristin Worm said. “We were sloppy at times, and they’d follow that up with a hit to score runs.

“Badger fought hard all game and came out on top.”

Craig is scheduled to play host to Madison Memorial today in a Big Eight Conference game at the Youth Sports Complex.

LAKE GENEVA BADGER 11,

JANESVILLE CRAIG 8

Craig;300;202;1;—;8;8;2

Badger;210;161;x;—;11;9;5

Leading hitters—JC: Loveland 2x4, Eichelt 2x4, Stanley (2B); LGB: Weber 2x3, Schoolfield 2x3 (2B), Simons 2x3 (HR, 2B), Sanders (HR).

Pitchers (ip-h-er-so-bb)—JC: Bienema (L, 5-7-7-4-3), Stanley (1-2-1-0-0); LGB: Metcalf (W, 7-8-2-7-1).