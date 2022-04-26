ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Janesville, WI

Badger outlasts Janesville Craig in nonconference softball

By Gazette staff
GazetteXtra
GazetteXtra
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pxGvz_0fK75HuV00

LAKE GENEVA

An early three-run lead did not hold up for the Janesville Craig softball team Monday.

Lake Geneva Badger scored six runs in the fifth inning in rallying for an 11-8 nonconference victory over the Cougars.

Craig (3-3) led 5-3 in the third inning, but Badger (1-8) picked up its first victory of the season behind home runs from Leah Sanders and Trynity Simons.

“We definitely did not play our best softball,” Craig coach Kristin Worm said. “We were sloppy at times, and they’d follow that up with a hit to score runs.

“Badger fought hard all game and came out on top.”

Craig is scheduled to play host to Madison Memorial today in a Big Eight Conference game at the Youth Sports Complex.

LAKE GENEVA BADGER 11,

JANESVILLE CRAIG 8

Craig;300;202;1;—;8;8;2

Badger;210;161;x;—;11;9;5

Leading hitters—JC: Loveland 2x4, Eichelt 2x4, Stanley (2B); LGB: Weber 2x3, Schoolfield 2x3 (2B), Simons 2x3 (HR, 2B), Sanders (HR).

Pitchers (ip-h-er-so-bb)—JC: Bienema (L, 5-7-7-4-3), Stanley (1-2-1-0-0); LGB: Metcalf (W, 7-8-2-7-1).

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
City
Janesville, WI
City
Madison, WI
Lake Geneva, WI
Sports
Janesville, WI
Sports
City
Lake Geneva, WI
saturdaytradition.com

Indiana guard announces he is transferring back to former team

Parker Stewart is heading back to one of his former teams. Stewart will be returning to UT-Martin, where he played his sophomore season. The Union City, Tennessee native included, “Mama I’m back” in his announcement. Stewart was coached by his late father, Anthony, at UT-Martin. Parker wore No. 45 at Indiana in his father’s honor.
UNION CITY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youth Sports#Lgb
GazetteXtra

High school boys golf: Grady Skoglund shoots 79, but Janesville Parker boys take third in triangular

MADISON Grady Skoglund led the Janesville Parker boys golf team with a 7-over-par 79 in chilly conditions at Odana Hills Golf course on Wednesday. But Skoglund’s Vikings finished third in a Big Eight Conference triangular meet, scoring a four-player, 18-hole total of 353 to finish 40 strokes behind powerhouse Middleton and five behind second-place Madison West. ...
JANESVILLE, WI
GazetteXtra

Three alumni being added to Janesville Senior/Craig High School Honor Wall

JANESVILLE Three alumni of Janesville Senior High School and Craig High School will be added to the Honor Wall for the schools Friday, according to the Janesville School District. This year’s honorees are Joseph Clark, state Assembly Rep. Sue Conley and Stan Milam. Their induction ceremony begins at 1 p.m. in the large auditorium at Craig High School. The general public is invited to attend. Attendees should sign in at...
JANESVILLE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
GazetteXtra

UW-Whitewater baseball: Warhawks sweep Point to take control of WIAC title chase

WHITEWATER The UW-Stevens Point baseball team came into Tuesday’s crucial doubleheader at UW-Whitewater armed with an offense that had scored the most runs in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (253 in 30 games) and had hit the second-most home runs (35). When the Pointers got off their bus and noticed the flags flapping vigorously toward right field, they had to feel good about their chances. ...
WHITEWATER, WI
GazetteXtra

Students with Janesville ties to give UW-Whitewater commencement speeches

From performing in his first musical in kindergarten to playing his first instrument—piano—in third grade, Dawson Babcock has been immersed in music. With a Bachelor of Music in hand, he is determined to inspire the next generation of young musicians. The UW-Whitewater student graduates Saturday, May 14, and will serve as one of the student speakers for commencement. Throughout his collegiate experience, Babcock has had four field study and student-teaching...
JANESVILLE, WI
WDIO-TV

Cherry's Isaac Asuma offered scholarship by Gophers men's basketball

Cherry boys basketball's all time leading scorer Isaac Asuma has received the offer of a life time. The sophomore shared on Twitter he's been offered a scholarship to play for head coach Ben Johnson's University of Minnesota Gophers men's basketball team. Last season Asuma surpassed 2,000 career points with the...
IRON JUNCTION, MN
saturdaytradition.com

Pair of Illinois seniors declare for 2022 NBA Draft

Two Illinois senior basketball players are testing the NBA Draft waters. Illini Inquirer’s Jeremy Werner reported Wednesday Jacob Grandison and Austin Hutcherson have entered their names into the 2022 NBA Draft. It’s unclear whether or not they are retaining their college eligibility for the 2022-23 season, but both would have one year remaining.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Daily Leader

Logan Barnett tosses no-hitter as Pontiac blanks IVC

Logan Barnett allowed a walk in the second inning and then retired 17 straight Illinois Valley Central batters to toss a no-hitter for Pontiac Wednesday at The Ballpark at Williamson Field. The hard-throwing junior faced 22 batters and threw 64 strikes in 96 pitches as the Indians posted a 6-0...
PONTIAC, IL
GazetteXtra

GazetteXtra

Janesville, WI
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
230K+
Views
ABOUT

The Gazette is an award-winning newspaper located in Janesville, Wisconsin, covering Rock and Walworth counties. No one delivers local like we do.

 https://www.gazettextra.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy