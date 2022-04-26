Universal basic income payment schedule – Program sends guaranteed income worth $24,000 over 2 years – do you qualify?

ANOTHER universal basic income program (UBI) worth $1,000 per month is set to launch in the country.

The payments will go out to 200 low-income residents in

, Maryland, according to a message posted by Mayor Brandon Scott's office.

Under UBI, select people get recurring payments usually for a limited amount of time.

For example, Baltimore will be giving eligible residents $1,000 per month for 24 months.

Under the guaranteed income program, the city is collaborating with local nonprofit organization CASH Campaign of Maryland, which helps low-income Americans.

States giving UBI to citizens: Minnesota

Minneapolis will launch a test program for guaranteed basic income this spring.

A total of 200 households will be chosen to earn $500 each month for the next two years.

Participants must have an annual income of less than 50 percent of the Minneapolis area median income, have been affected by the epidemic, and reside in a specific Minneapolis zip code to be eligible.

Applications are no longer being accepted by the city.

States giving UBI to citizens: New Jersey

Four hundred households in Newark, New Jersey will now receive payments for two years as a result of the city’s expansion of its guaranteed income pilot program.

Payments totaling $12,000 will be distributed in two ways over the course of two years.

According to a statement from the city, half of the individuals who participate in the program will get $250 monthly, while the other half will receive two $3,000 payouts per year.

Residents in the program were chosen after submitting applications through an online portal developed in collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania’s Center for Guaranteed Income Research.

States giving UBI to citizens: Louisiana

As part of the state’s financial literacy initiative, teens in New Orleans will receive $350 in monthly installments.

The payments will start in the spring of 2022 and will endure for ten months.

To be eligible, you must be between the ages of 16 and 24, jobless, and not enrolled in school.

States giving UBI to citizens: New York, part two

Artists who are eligible were able to apply for their no-strings-attached stipend.

All applications must have been submitted digitally through Submittable, the program’s online application portal, by March 25, 2022.

Another initiative provides guaranteed income to 100 moms with children under the age of three in New York City.

The moms will be paid $1,000 every month for the next three years.

This Spring, the program will be expanded.

States giving UBI to citizens: New York

Not many groups have experienced high unemployment as much as artists did throughout the epidemic.

That’s why the Andrew W Mellon Foundation, which promotes the arts and humanities, founded the Creatives Rebuild New York (CRNY) program.

The CRNY scheme will offer artists $125million in relief funding.

Applications for this program opened on February 14 and closed on March 25.

Over the course of 18 months, 2,400 artists in New York will receive $1,000 awards.

States giving UBI to citizens: Washington DC

Mayor Muriel Bowser of Washington, DC launched a new $1.5million UBI program for new parents in the area in January 2022.

The Strong Families, Strong Futures DC initiative will assist 132 new and expecting women in Wards 5, 7, and 8 with $900 each month for a year.

Martha’s Table, a nonprofit group, will implement the initiative, which is set to begin this month.

What is Citizen’s Dividend?

The citizen’s dividend is a suggested policy based on the Georgist premise that all people own the natural world, according to BasicIncome.org.

All people would receive monthly payments from cash generated by leasing or taxing the monopoly of valuable land and other natural resources.

Could UBI implementation cause inflation?

Those who are concerned about the implementation of a Universal Basic Income (UBI) program point to the possibility of price increases owing to supply.

They also demand that UBI provides individuals with more money to spend, according to a Marca article.

Former presidential candidate Andrew Yang, on the other hand, outlined why he feels inflation would not be a huge concern, telling CNBC: “Money in people’s hands for a couple of months last year – in my mind – was a very, very minor factor, in that most of that money has long since been spent and yet you see inflation continue to rise.

“Everyone is concerned about inflation. I’m concerned about the fact that it’s making a lot of Americans’ lives miserable, because it’s a very difficult circumstance when your expenses are climbing, and maybe your income isn’t keeping pace.”

Baltimore’s UBI program, continued

Low-income residents will be able to apply for the payments from May 2.

The full eligibility requirements are as follows:

Be between the ages of 18 and 24

Be either the biological or adoptive parents, or guardians

Parents must have full or partial care-taking responsibilities

Income must be at or below 300% the federal poverty level, which is based on household size

For a household of four, the income level is $83,250.

Baltimore’s new UBI program

A new UBI program will give 200 low income

residents $1,000 per month for 24 months.

This program is partnering with CASH Campaign of Maryland.

Mayor Brandon Scott first announced the plan in February 2021.

What has Elon Musk said about UBI?

Founder and CEO of Solar City, SpaceX, and Tesla Elon Musk told CNBC in 2017 that because of technological advancements, he thinks UBI might be on the horizon.

Employees all around the globe are losing employment to automation.

As technology progresses and we come closer to self-driving vehicles and artificial intelligence assistants, employment will be taken from a talented workforce.

He said: “There is a pretty good chance we end up with a universal basic income, or something like that, due to automation.”

What is the American Rescue Plan?

Biden’s emergency legislative package included funding for immunizations, urgent and direct help for families affected by the Covid-19 issue, and community support.

The president’s strategy included establishing a nationwide immunization campaign, containing Covid-19, and reopening schools securely.

To combat the spread of the virus, the initiative established community immunization stations around the country, increased testing and tracking, and provided paid sick leave, among other things.

The bill also addressed the required investments to accomplish Biden’s objective of reopening a majority of K-8 schools in a safe and timely manner during his first 100 days in office.

What is In Her Hands?

A new guaranteed income program in Georgia will offer $850 per month for at least two years to more than 600 Black women across the state, according to a community-based nonprofit implementing the program cited by 11-Alive/WXIA-TV.

According to the Georgia Resilience & Opportunity Pool (GRO Fund), the initiative, dubbed In Her Hands, would disburse funds from a total fund of more than $13million.

MLK Jr advocated for UBI, continued

King Jr said in a 1967 speech: “The dignity of the individual will flourish when the decisions concerning his life are in his own hands, when he has the assurance that his income is stable and certain, and when he knows that he has the means to seek self-improvement.”

Martin Luther King Jr advocated for UBI

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr, the legendary civil rights crusader, grew up and preached in Atlanta’s Old Fourth Ward.

Soon, the same community will host a new guaranteed income experiment named after him, CNBC reported.

Over the next two years, the initiative will offer more than $13million in transfers to 650 Black women in that community and other Georgia suburbs and rural areas.

Its name, In Her Hands, was inspired by a remark by Martin Luther King Jr.

Iowa UBI application opening

From Monday, April 25, around 2,500 Johnson County, Iowa citizens who have struggled throughout the pandemic can apply for a $1,400 reimbursement.

To be eligible, you must satisfy certain requirements.

This includes experiencing food or housing instability, losing a job, or being previously denied government stimulus benefits.

If you are qualified for a federal program such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or Supplemental Security Income, you may also be eligible.

In terms of income, a one-person family must earn $45,370 or less, a two-person household must earn $51,870, and a four-person household must earn $64,805.

Chicago Moves program eligibility, continued

In addition to the prepaid cards, the city will distribute or add value to 100,000 transit cards for use on public transit in the amount of $50 each.

At least 75,000 of those transit cards will be given based on geographic data and prioritizing high CTA-utilizing residents in low-income neighborhoods.

While the additional 25,000 transit cards will be distributed citywide.

To qualify, applicants must:

Be residents of Chicago

Have a household income at or below 140% of the area median income for Chicago

If the city council approves the plan, applications for the Chicago Moves program is set to open Wednesday, April 27.

The city has also allocated $5million for public transit.

Chicago Moves program

As more states are experiencing climbing gas prices, the Chicago Moves program will offer qualifying residents $150 gas cards to ease the rise.

The program, which still needs approval by the City Council, will provide a total of $12.5million in relief funding, but it hit a roadblock in committee earlier this month.

Mayor Lightfoot’s plan did not advance out of the Budget and Government Operations committee.

One state lawmaker said the money would be better spent making the Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) system safer and cleaner to boost ridership back to pre-pandemic levels.

Mayor Lightfoot would need to revise her proposal for consideration.

Right now, she’s proposing $7.5million be set aside for $150 prepaid cards redeemable at local Chicago gas stations.

Maryland offers $1,000 to residents, continued

The following are the complete qualifying requirements:

You must be between the ages of 18 and 24 years old.

Be biological or adoptive parents, as well as guardians.

Parents must be fully or partially responsible for their children’s care.

The income must be at or below 300 percent of the federal poverty line, which is determined by the size of the household.

Maryland offers $1,000 to residents

Mayor Brandon Scott unveiled a plan on Wednesday that will provide universal basic income payments to low-income Baltimore residents.

The Baltimore Young Families Success Fund (BYFSF) will provide $1,000 payments to 200 young parents over the course of 24 months, totaling $24,000.

The median household income is $69,090 for a family of three and $83,250 for a family of four.

Applications will be accepted starting May 2 and will be accepted through May 9.

Negative Income Tax, part two

It was hoped that by making these negative tax payments, the government would be able to reach more individuals than present support programs, save costs and complexity, and remove the disincentive to work posed by a high tax rate.

In the 1960s and 1970s, a number of trials with negative income taxes were conducted, most notably in New Jersey.

The concept, however, never caught on, according to US News.

What is Negative Income Tax?

While Universal Basic Income has gained traction, a negative income tax is another proposal to help relieve poverty in the country.

It was proposed by Milton Friedman, a professor at the University of Chicago, in 1962, and advocated for the federal government to distribute cash to persons in lower-income groups through the income tax system.

Cons of UBI

According to ProCon.org, the top three cons of Universal Basic Income are:

UBI deprives the poor of much-needed tailored assistance by taking money from them and giving it to everyone

It’s too expensive

UBI reduces the motivation to work, causing an economic downturn and a labor and skills deficit

Pros of UBI

According to ProCon.org, the top three pros of Universal Basic Income are: