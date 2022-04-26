ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartselle, AL

Monday's prep roundup: Hartselle girls, Athens boys win section championships

By Staff reports
The Decatur Daily
The Decatur Daily
 1 day ago

Hartselle’s Jinger Heath didn't have much trouble with the course at Goosepond in Scottsboro.

The Hartselle junior shot a 2-under 70 to take the medalist honors at the Class 6A, Section 4 tournament Monday.

Heath also led her team to the Section championship with a 237 and a spot in next Monday’s sub-state at Terry Pines in Cullman. Hartselle also got an 81 from Lauren Temples and an 86 from Alyssa Berry.

The Athens boys (307) were the Section 4 champions by four shots over Cullman. Hartselle’s Tristen Wisener was the boys medalist with a 1-over 73.

Hartselle (318) was third in the team score followed by Muscle Shoals (319). Four teams and four individual qualifiers advance to sub-state.

Joining Wisener on the Hartselle team were Chandler Voss (76), Easton Agee (84) and Garrett Styles (85). Athens’ Nolen Wolfe (74) was second and teammate Patrick Chestnut (75) was third.

--

Class 3A, Section 4: Danville advanced to sub-state with a third-place finish in the tournament played at Joe Wheeler State Park. The Hawks (397) finished behind Lauderdale County (327) and Carbon Hill (396) and just ahead of Phil Campbell (399).

Carter Holladay led Danville with a 79. Cole Waddell and Kohl Randolph both shot 97.

Class 5A, Section 4: Ardmore’s Caden Coats (88) and Jared Douthit (90) both advanced as individuals to sub-state.

Class 7A, Section 4: Austin had no qualifiers from play at Canebrake. The Black Bears were represented by Bryant Moore (86), Carter Robinson (87) and Conner Vinson (90).

--

Softball

Austin 3, Spain Park 1: Kenley Hilleary’s two-run homer in the eighth inning gave the 7A, No. 3-ranked Black Bears the win over the fifth-ranked Jaguars. Katie Bracken allowed one hit in five innings in relief of Hilleary. They combined for 15 strikeouts for Austin (42-6-1).

Hartselle 12, Russellville 1: The No. 1 team in Class 6A won in five innings. Karsi Lentz went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs, while teammate Riley Cate Wolf tripled and doubled for Hartselle (44-7-1).

Arab 12, Priceville 1: The Bulldogs were held to just four hits. They committed five errors that accounted for seven unearned runs.

Falkville 8, Fairview 2: Addie Walker and Brooklyn Owens both went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Walker also doubled. Abbey Grace Tomlin drove in two runs.

Mars Hill 6, Athens Bible 0: Riley Vaughn threw a five-inning no hitter. She struck out 12 and hit one batter.

Comments / 0

