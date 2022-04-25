ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

RTW states are the ‘worst’ in U.S. for worker safety

labortribune.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWorkers in the so-called “right-to-work (for less)” states are far less safe on the job, a recent nation-wide study reveals. In this special Labor Tribune issue with its focus of workers and safe working conditions, this little known aspect of RTW is an interesting, and tragic, tale Missouri lawmakers need to...

labortribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Missouri Government
State
Missouri State
The Independent

Texas governor’s plan to bus migrants to DC appears to backfire

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, running for re-election, has made a point in recent months of dramatising what he frames as the “crisis” at the US-Mexico border. Last year, Mr Abbott sent Texas National Guard troops to the state’s southern border in mission called Operation Lone Star, announcing that if Mr Biden refused to secure the border, Texans would do it themselves. That plan, however, has been roundly criticised by participants who say that they have faced pay delays and substandard living conditions. Earlier this month, Mr Abbott launched another plan: Texas would bus migrants who arrived in the state all...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Washington Dc#Labor Tribune#Missourians
The Independent

Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
CNBC

Amazon won't face OSHA penalties after warehouse collapse

The Labor Department on Tuesday sent a letter to Amazon ordering it to review its severe weather policies after an investigation into a deadly collapse at an Illinois warehouse revealed safety risks. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration, which is overseen by the Labor Department, did not levy any fines...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
beckershospitalreview.com

36 hospitals on Forbes list of best employers for diversity

Thirty-six hospitals and health systems are among the nation's best employers for diversity, according to Forbes. Forbes partnered with market research firm Statista for the rankings, which are based on a survey Statista conducted among 60,000 Americans working for businesses with at least 1,000 employees. The survey, conducted from September-October 2021, asked participants to rate their organizations on criteria such as age, gender, ethnicity, disability and sexual orientation equality, as well as general diversity. Survey participants who are part of underrepresented groups were also asked to nominate organizations other than their own. The final list ranks the 500 employers that received the most recommendations as well as boast the most diverse boards and executive ranks and the most proactive diversity and inclusion initiatives. More information about the methodology is available here.
HEALTH SERVICES
Navy Times

Here are the industries where veterans are finding jobs

Veterans saw increased employment opportunities in the education and health services sector in 2021 but less hiring for professional and business services, according to new data released by the Bureau of Labor Services on Thursday. The research also showed a significant improvement in the overall veterans employment rate last year...
MILITARY
Reuters

Graying of Canada's workforce threatens to worsen labor crunch

TORONTO (Reuters) - Canadians nearing retirement outnumbered those entering the workforce by a record margin in 2021, census data released on Wednesday showed, raising fears the country’s labor shortage could worsen in coming years. Although Statistics Canada expects the gap to shrink before growing again around 2036, it warned...
ECONOMY
Reuters

OSHA chief says businesses sticking with workplace COVID policies

(Reuters) - Doug Parker, the head of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, said on Wednesday that employers are largely maintaining workplace policies to stem the spread of COVID-19 even as many government restrictions have eased and Americans increasingly resume their normal lives. Parker in an interview with Reuters said...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Providence Journal

Women & Infants employees protest inaccessible time off, citing high levels of burnout

PROVIDENCE – Nurses and other front-line workers at Women & Infants Hospital say they're being blocked from using vacation time that's guaranteed under their union contract – at a moment of widespread burnout. "It's very disheartening, because not too long ago we had flyers out here that said 'Thank you, health care heroes,'" said Kelli Price, a registered...
PROVIDENCE, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy