“What the heck are you doing in Ottawa?” my Uncle Kirk asked before we even sat down for lunch at B.A.S.H. Burger and Sushi House. He and my Aunt Amy live in nearby Princeton, Illinois, and they met my mom and me for lunch in the small town where the Illinois and Fox rivers meet. To be honest, I wasn’t entirely confident Ottawa was a destination worth the just over two-hour drive from Madison, either.

OTTAWA, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO