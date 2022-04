After not having the receiver depth necessary to consistently produce in 2021, the Longhorns went out and nabbed two major transfers at the position this offseason. Texas was able to flip Wyoming transfer Isaiah Neyor from Wyoming, and he has already been a star during spring, but Steve Sarkisian’s staff didn’t stop there. After a rocky tenure at Alabama, former four-star wide receiver Agiye Hall decided it would be best to follow the staff that recruited him and transfer to Texas.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO