Woman Claims Dollar General Fired Her Over TikTok Video

A Florida woman is claiming that her job, Dollar General, fired her after she posted a TikTok video showing the mistreatment of its employees, and creating unsafe working conditions. “I open the store at 8 a.m., and I basically had to run the entire store. I had to check in and out customers, I had to do my paperwork, I had to check in vendors, I had to check in a mystery truck that just showed up out of nowhere,” the woman, Mary Gundel of Tampa, who manages a Dollar General store there, says.

“I had no help, I don’t have enough hours given to me for me to actually be a manager within the business. And that’s a big safety concern within the company.”

Woman starts “Putinaticket” hashtag for other Dollar General employees to come forward with their experiences

Woman claims she was fired over TikTok videos about working at Dollar General / TikTok Video Screenshot

Gundel went on to create the hashtag “Putinaticket,” which is meant to mock how Dollar General handles employee complaints by simply telling them to “put in a ticket.” As a result of the hashtag, several other Dollar General employees have begun to post their own experiences working at the store with the hashtag, and Gundel says it’s the same kind of experience every time. “Everybody is dealing with this right now.”

Additionally, Gundel claims that employees are often working an entire store by themselves for the entirety of their shift. Dollar General provided FOX Business with the below statement.

Dollar General store / Wikimedia Commons

“At Dollar General, we are committed to providing an environment where employees can grow their careers and where they feel valued and heard. We are proud that approximately 75% of our Store Managers, along with many other leaders, were promoted from within. Maintaining two-way, open lines of communication with our employees is a priority. We provide many avenues for our teams to make their voices heard, including our open-door policy and routine engagement surveys. We use this feedback to help us identify and address concerns, improve our workplace, and better serve our employees, customers and communities,” the statement reads.

“We are disappointed any time an employee feels that we have not lived up to these goals, and we use those situations as additional opportunities to listen and learn. Although we do not agree with all the statements currently being made by Ms. Gundel, we are doing that here.”

