Asuka has finally made her return to WWE TV. Tonight’s live RAW episode saw Becky Lynch make her return to the show, her first TV appearance since dropping the RAW Women’s Title to Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 38. Lynch cut a stressed promo on how she didn’t recognize herself without the title, and didn’t want to come out to face everyone without her title for the first time in three years. She became more animated as she declared that this will be the beginning of a legendary comeback. Lynch said when she regains the title from Belair, then no one will be able to stop her. She named a few Superstars but then the music interrupted and out came Asuka making her return to a big pop.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO