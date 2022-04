WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - About 50 area veterans and students will return to Wamego on Thursday night from an Honor Flight to the nation’s capital. Wamego Honor Flights says its latest flight will return home from its 9th mission to take veterans to see war memorials erected in their honor at 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 28.

WAMEGO, KS ・ 16 HOURS AGO