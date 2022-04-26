Writers Guild of Canada Awards: ‘Sort Of,’ ‘Pretty Hard Cases’ Among Winners

The HBO Max comedy Sort Of, from Bilal Baig and Fab Filippo, has picked up the best comedy trophy as the Writers Guild of Canada Screenwriting Awards were handed out during a virtual ceremony on Monday night.

Baig also stars in Sort Of as Sabi Mehboob, a nonbinary millennial juggling life as a bartender in an LGBTQ bookstore/bar, the youngest child in a Pakistani family and the de facto parent of a downtown hipster family.

And Tassie Cameron and Sherry White’s police procedural Pretty Hard Cases, which streams on Amazon Freevee (formerly IMDBTV), earned the best drama trophy during the WGC’s 26th annual awards ceremony.

In other prize-giving, the award for best feature went to Michael McGowan’s All My Puny Sorrows , while the best TV movie or miniseries trophy went to As Gouda As It Gets, written by James Phillips. And writer Michael Foulke earned the best preschool series prize for Elinor Wonders Why , “Olive’s Tree”; Maddi Patton’s My Pride: The Series “Fire” picked up the best shorts and webseries award; and the best tweens and teens series went to The Parker Andersons I Amelia Parker , “Joy,” written by Amanda Joy.

The WGC’s top showrunner award went to The Office writer Anthony Q. Farrell, whose latest series, Overlord and the Underwoods , is headed to Hulu this summer.

