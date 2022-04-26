ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Writers Guild of Canada Awards: ‘Sort Of,’ ‘Pretty Hard Cases’ Among Winners

By Etan Vlessing
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lbJp3_0fK6ZTRB00

The HBO Max comedy Sort Of, from Bilal Baig and Fab Filippo, has picked up the best comedy trophy as the Writers Guild of Canada Screenwriting Awards were handed out during a virtual ceremony on Monday night.

Baig also stars in Sort Of as Sabi Mehboob, a nonbinary millennial juggling life as a bartender in an LGBTQ bookstore/bar, the youngest child in a Pakistani family and the de facto parent of a downtown hipster family.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

And Tassie Cameron and Sherry White’s police procedural Pretty Hard Cases, which streams on Amazon Freevee (formerly IMDBTV), earned the best drama trophy during the WGC’s 26th annual awards ceremony.

In other prize-giving, the award for best feature went to Michael McGowan’s All My Puny Sorrows , while the best TV movie or miniseries trophy went to As Gouda As It Gets, written by James Phillips. And writer Michael Foulke earned the best preschool series prize for Elinor Wonders Why , “Olive’s Tree”; Maddi Patton’s My Pride: The Series “Fire” picked up the best shorts and webseries award; and the best tweens and teens series went to The Parker Andersons I Amelia Parker , “Joy,” written by Amanda Joy.

The WGC’s top showrunner award went to The Office writer Anthony Q. Farrell, whose latest series, Overlord and the Underwoods , is headed to Hulu this summer.

Best of The Hollywood Reporter

Click here to read the full article.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Theatre Owners Chief: “We’d Love to Play More” Netflix Movies

National Association of Theatre Owners president and CEO John Fithian says cinema operators are open to playing Netflix movies should the streamer want to monetize its original films. His comments came at CinemaCon, where film companies are touting their upcoming slates to exhibitors. The Las Vegas convention comes days after the growth of streaming — the bane of exhibitors — was thrown into tumult when Netflix said it had lost 200,000 subscribers in the first quarter.More from The Hollywood ReporterDwayne Johnson Electrifies CinemaCon as Warner Bros. Debuts 'Black Adam,' 'Wonka,' 'The Flash' and 'Elvis' FootageMargot Robbie's 'Barbie' Lands Summer 2023 Release'The...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Hollywood Reporter

American Cinema Editors Urges Academy Members to Demand Fairness Ahead of Board’s Oscars Postmortem

American Cinema Editors is urging Academy members to demand “fairness” and asking the Motion Picture Academy to “give us a voice” ahead of Tuesday’s meeting of the board of governors, during which they will have a postmortem on the 2022 Oscars. “This year’s Academy Awards ceremony left film editors and many other essential artists on the cutting room floor of cinematic history,” ACE asserts in a video sent Monday to Academy president David Rubin and CEO Dawn Hudson. “We feel cheated, insulted and angry by the way our art was deemed superfluous in favor of bloated performances and spectacle.”More from The...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Theater Owners Chief Warns Hollywood: Day-and-Date Releases Are “Dead as a Serious Business Model”

National Association of Theatre Owners president and CEO John Fithian didn’t mince words when addressing the reason why releasing movies in cinemas and in the home at the same time is a very bad idea. “I am pleased to announce that simultaneous release is dead as a serious business model, and piracy is what killed it,” Fithian said when giving his annual address at CinemaCon in Las Vegas on Tuesday. “When a pristine copy of a movie makes its way online and spreads, it has a very damaging impact on our industry.”More from The Hollywood ReporterTheater Owners Chief: "We'd Love to...
MOVIES
Variety

Emmy Predictions: Lead Actress in a Limited Series – Amanda Seyfried and Lily James Among Stunning Transformations in the Race

Click here to read the full article. Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official awards predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis; Awards Circuit Column, a weekly analysis dissecting the trends and contenders by television editor Michael Schneider (for Emmys) and Davis (for Oscars); Awards Circuit Podcast, a weekly interview series with talent and an expert roundtable discussion; and Awards Circuit Video analyzes various categories and contenders by Variety's leading awards pundits. Variety's unmatched coverage gives...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laurie Anderson
Person
Chris Noth
Person
Drew Barrymore
Person
Megan Thee Stallion
Variety

Ashley Williams, Ryan Paevey to Star in Hallmark’s Summer Nights Film ‘Two Tickets to Paradise’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. This year’s “Summer Nights” programming event is officially underway at Hallmark Channel, as production has kicked off on a new movie, “Two Tickets to Paradise.” The film, being shot on location at the iconic Royal Hawaiian Resort in Oahu, Hawaii, stars Ashley Williams, Ryan Paevey and Mary-Margaret Humes. “Two Tickets to Paradise,” an Island Film Group Production, is executive produced by Jason Sallee. Ric Galindez and Roy Tjio are producers on the movie, with Dustin Rikert directing the script by Tracy Andreen and Kevin Taft. Last year, Hallmark Channel premieres six original movies in May...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Kevin Hart Raises $100M From Private Equity Backers to Form New Banner

Comedian Kevin Hart will launch new media company HARTBEAT with a $100 million investment from private equity firm Abry Partners.  The new venture, unveiled Tuesday, is a combination of his two production companies, Laugh Out Loud and HartBeat Productions. Hart plans to use the investment to hire more employees, grow the existing brands within the new enterprise and develop new content.More from The Hollywood ReporterNetflix Acquires Kevin Hart, Woody Harrelson's Sony Pic 'The Man From Toronto'Just For Laughs Unveils Plans for In-Person Comedy FestivalGaming Company Backbone Reveals Series A Funding Backed by Ashton Kutcher, The Weeknd, Kevin Hart and More “The creation...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo#Lgbtq#Pakistani#Wgc#The Parker Andersons#Office
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
Outsider.com

‘Better Call Saul’ Star Julie Ann Emery Reveals Her Favorite Betsy Line

Following the premiere of the sixth and final season of AMC’s hit TV series “Better Call Saul,” Julie Ann Emery reveals her favorite Betsy line. While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Julie Ann Emery discussed her all-time favorite Betsy line. “I have such a difficult time choosing a single favorite line. But one of my favorite lines might be in the [Valerie Chu-written] ‘American Greed’ episode. It’s so Betsy-specific. But it’s when Craig says, ‘We’re victims.’ And then Betsy looks at the camera and says, ‘We’re survivors.’”
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Dwayne Johnson Electrifies CinemaCon as Warner Bros. Debuts ‘Black Adam,’ ‘Wonka,’ ‘The Flash’ and ‘Elvis’ Footage

Warner Bros. came to Las Vegas to put on a show, and delivered by relying on a parade of stars, from Dwayne Johnson (crowned Entertainment Icon of the Decade) to an animated Baz Luhrmnan, as well as some of its biggest upcoming films, including Black Adam. “Black Adam is one of the things in my life that gets me out of bed,” Johnson told the crowd before a clip from the film was shown. “I think the hierarchy of the DC universe is about to change.”More from The Hollywood ReporterMargot Robbie's 'Barbie' Lands Summer 2023 Release'The Batman' Sequel Set With Robert...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Hollywood Reporter

Justin Lin Exits ‘Fast X’ as Director Days Into Production

Justin Lin on Tuesday announced that he was stepping out of his role as director for the upcoming Fast X of the Fast & Furious franchise days into production. The sudden, shocking announcement did not give a reason. Production, so far, has been second unit filming, which will remain the focus as an immediate director search is undertaken.More from The Hollywood ReporterJason Momoa in Talks to Join Vin Diesel in 'Fast and Furious 10' (Exclusive)'Fast & Furious' Director Justin Lin Shoots for $7 Million Sale of Celeb-Pedigreed Loft"No Chance": Dwayne Johnson Snubs Vin Diesel's Overture to Return to 'Fast and Furious'...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Deadline

David Hollander Out As Showrunner Of Showtime Series ‘American Gigolo’ After Investigation

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE UPDATED: Showtime and Paramount Television Studios are severing ties with one of the network’s most successful showrunners. Ray Donovan‘s David Hollander, developer, director, executive producer and showrunner of the upcoming Showtime series American Gigolo, produced by sibling Paramount Television Studios, has been let go from the reboot of the popular 1980 movie. “David Hollander is no longer on the drama series American Gigolo and Paramount Television Studios no longer has a producing relationship with him,” a spokesperson told Deadline in a statement, declining further comment. According to sources close to the production, the movie...
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Cheers’ Star George Wendt Embraced Jack Nicholson’s Attitude on Being Recognized in Public

Geroge Wendt, who played Norm on the classic TV show Cheers, decided to be like Jack when he was in public. We mean Jack Nicholson here. The famed movie actor seemingly did not mind being noticed when out among the non-Hollywood crowd. Nicholson’s attitude about this did ring a bell for Wendt during his show’s incredible run on NBC and in reruns today.
CELEBRITIES
theplaylist.net

FX’s ‘The Old Man’ CIA Drama Starring Jeff Bridges Finally Premieres In June

After being delayed for nearly two years, FX‘s drama series “The Old Man” is finally set to return on June 17, with streaming availability the next day on Hulu. Production had been shut down due to the usual Covid complications, but also had been delayed because of lead actor Jeff Bridges‘ cancer scare. Thankfully, the actor has received a clean bill of health. “The Old Man” spent two years at the top of our Most Anticipated TV list after it was first announced in the summer of 2019.
TV SERIES
theplaylist.net

‘Poker Face’: Adrien Brody Joins Natasha Lyonne & Joseph Gordon-Levitt In Rian Johnson’s Murder Mystery Series

We’re excited to see filmmaker Rian Johnson (“Looper,” “Star Wars: The Last Jedi“) make his television debut with “Poker Face,” a murder mystery streaming drama starring Natasha Lyonne (“Russian Doll“) that follows a traditional procedural format similar to iconic shows like “Murder She Wrote” or “Columbo.” Lyonne plays a sleuth working to solve different murders in each episode.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Joe Manganiello Joins Samuel L. Jackson, Uma Thurman in New Dark Comedy-Thriller

At the end of last month, the Academy Awards saw Pulp Fiction stars Uma Thurman, John Travolta, and Samuel. L Jackson reuniting to celebrate the 27th anniversary of their iconic film. Shortly after the ceremony, it was announced that Jackson and Thurman would be teaming up yet again for a new film. The Kill Room is an upcoming dark comedic crime thriller from writer Jonathan Jacobson and director Nicol Paone. According to a new report from Deadline, the duo will be joined by Zack Snyder's Justice League's Joe Manganiello.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Colin Firth and Matthew Macfadyen in Netflix’s ‘Operation Mincemeat’: Film Review

While traditional American war films tend to lean hard into valor, sacrifice and vigorous patriotism, the British equivalent more often favors heart and faith, duty and stiff-upper-lip resolve, especially in the country’s rich library of home-front dramas. Audiences with affection for the latter will enjoy John Madden’s Operation Mincemeat, a gripping account of an elaborate World War II espionage deception that helped turn the tide for the Allied Forces in Europe. A far more decorous affair than its macho-burger title would suggest, this is a classy production with a first-rate ensemble cast, splicing the story’s intrigue with a poignant vein...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Neon Debuts Full Trailer for David Cronenberg’s ‘Crimes of the Future,’ Footage of Brett Morgen’s David Bowie Film

Neon closed out the morning program at CinemaCon on Tuesday by presenting a pair of official trailers for upcoming releases Crimes of the Future and its Sundance hit Fire of Love while also offering a first look and release date for Brett Morgen’s genre-bending work about late legend David Bowie, Moonage Daydream. Cronenberg took the stage to present the trailer alongside his Crimes producer Robert Lantos. The filmmaker said it was his first time in Vegas and he thanked Neon for introducing him to Caesars Palace as “it seems an appropriate place to launch our attack on the world with Crimes...
MOVIES
Deadline

American Cinema Editors Condemns Oscars’ Pre-Taped Category Revamp, Calls For Future Demonstration Of “Fairness And Inclusiveness”

Click here to read the full article. American Cinema Editors today released a video statement decrying the presentation of film editing and seven other categories as pre-taped segments during the 2022 Academy Awards ceremony, also calling in the 56-video for change moving forward. The video opens on a quote from iconic filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola, which sees him noting that editing is “the essence” of cinema. “This year’s Academy Awards ceremony left film editors and many other essential arts on the cutting room floor of cinematic history,” members of ACE wrote in a subsequent statement. “We feel cheated, insulted and angry by the...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
37K+
Followers
11K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy